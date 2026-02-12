SoftwareReviews Names SearchUnify a Champion in 2026 Enterprise Search Data Quadrant

SoftwareReviews by ITRG Data Quadrant report 2026

Enterprise AI doesn’t earn trust through promises - it earns it through outcomes” — Alok Ramsisaria, CEO, SearchUnify

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, INDIA, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a category crowded with AI claims and feature parity, SearchUnify customers have made the distinction clear. For the third consecutive year, SearchUnify has been recognized as a Champion in the Software Reviews Enterprise Search Data Quadrant, based entirely on verified customer reviews collected over the past year.Unlike traditional analyst evaluations driven by vendor submissions or briefings, SoftwareReviews’ Data Quadrant is built on real-world customer feedback, capturing how enterprise users experience a product in live environments. This continued recognition demonstrates SearchUnify’s ability to consistently deliver business outcomes, architectural trust, and value at scale - as judged by the enterprise users who rely on its solutions every day.In the Enterprise Search Data Quadrant 2026, published by Software Reviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, SearchUnify ranked #1 overall, achieving the highest Composite Score of 8.6/10 among evaluated platforms. Customers also rated SearchUnify highly on key partnership metrics, including likelihood to recommend (90%), vendor support (92%), and ease of implementation (84%), reinforcing its position as a preferred enterprise search solution.SearchUnify also recorded a Net Emotional Footprint score of +95, with 96% positive customer sentiment - a strong indicator of customer confidence, satisfaction, and advocacy. The platform was ranked as a Top Product, particularly recognized for business value, product strategy and rate of improvement, and ease of data integration.SearchUnify’s recognition as a Champion is fueled by a sustained vision for AI-powered search that prioritizes relevance, data sovereignty, and explainability over "black-box" automation. Powered by proprietary SearchUnifyFRAG™ technology and Agentic AI Orchestration, the platform ensures global enterprises don’t just find information, they autonomously act on it with precision, governance, and unprecedented speed.“Enterprise AI doesn’t earn trust through promises - it earns it through outcomes,” said Alok Ramsisaria, CEO at SearchUnify. “Being named a Champion for the third year in a row, purely on the strength of customer feedback, validates that we’re solving real problems at scale. Our focus has always been on delivering accurate, explainable, and action-oriented search experiences that enterprises can depend on for their digital transformation journeys.The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant methodology is widely regarded as one of the most buyer-trusted evaluations in enterprise software, as it relies solely on authenticated end-user reviews, free from any expert opinion or vendor influence. This recognition further strengthens SearchUnify’s position as a preferred choice for enterprises seeking a modern, AI-powered search platform to improve employee productivity, customer support efficiency, and operational decision-making.To explore the key highlights behind this recognition, including Composite Score, satisfaction metrics, and customer sentiment, visit the page About SearchUnifySearchUnify is a leading enterprise Agentic AI platform that redefines knowledge management, support, and self-service by unifying enterprise knowledge, enabling contextual intelligence, and powering purpose-built AI agents. With advanced search, federated retrieval-augmented generation (SearchUnify FRAG™), real-time analytics, and products such as Knowbler, AI Knowledge Agent, Cognitive Search, and Agent Helper, SearchUnify helps global enterprises resolve issues faster, elevate engagement, and drive measurable business outcomes—securely and at scale.

