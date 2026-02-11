MEA Energy Association Announces 2026 Gas Ops Roundtable

Small-Group Dialogue for Gas Operations Professionals

...ask questions, share experiences, and collectively advance best practices in gas operations” — Lauren Denney

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MEA Energy Association (MEA) is pleased to announce the 2026 Gas Ops Roundtable, taking place March 16–18, 2026, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Detroit – Dearborn in Detroit, Michigan. The Gas Ops Roundtable is a focused, interactive forum designed for natural gas operations professionals to engage in group discussions, share practical solutions, and explore key industry trends alongside their peers and industry experts.“The Gas Ops Roundtable creates an invaluable atmosphere for professionals to ask questions, share experiences, and collectively advance best practices in gas operations,” said Lauren Denney, energy programs manager with MEA Energy Association.This year’s event offers a deliberately focused format that encourages richer dialogue and direct exchange among attendees. Sessions are moderated by experts and shaped by MEA’s Gas Committees — including Codes & Standards, Measurement & Controls, Distribution, Safety, and Gas Control — ensuring content is relevant, practical, and timely.Highlights of the 2026 agenda include discussions on:• AI in the control room• Addressing workforce evolution and a “green” workforce• Ultrasonic meters• Managing third-party involvement• Knowledge transfer across generations• And many other operational topics relevant to the natural gas utility community“Attendees will have the opportunity not merely to listen — but to participate, ask questions, and return home with actionable insights,” added Denney. This peer-to-peer dynamic sets the Gas Ops Roundtable apart from traditional conference formats. Register at MEAenergy.org/gas-ops-roundtable About MEAMEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association in 1905 by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.