Georg Utz, Inc. selects Sumter County for first South Carolina operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Georg Utz, Inc., a plastic container manufacturer, today announced it selects Sumter County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The approximately $40 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

Founded in 2003, Georg Utz, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Switzerland-based Utz Group, a family-owned company with over 75 years of experience in the manufacturing of returnable plastic containers, pallets, component holders and custom solutions. Georg Utz, Inc. currently operates a manufacturing facility in Indiana.

The company will construct a 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, located at Race Track Road and U.S. Highway 521 in Sumter, which will produce rigid returnable packaging.

Operations are expected to be online in 2028. Individuals interested in joining the Georg Utz, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $750,000 Closing Fund grant to Sumter County to assist with the costs of site preparation, water and sewer improvements, and rail improvements.

“We are pleased to announce our new location in Sumter, South Carolina, which signifies a significant advancement in our company’s continued growth, enabling us to improve service delivery, broaden our operational capabilities and reinforce our position within the market.” -Georg Utz, Inc. President Pat Huesing

“Georg Utz, Inc. selecting Sumter County and South Carolina for its newest operation showcases the strength of our manufacturing industry. We celebrate the 50 new jobs this investment will bring and look forward to seeing the company’s success in our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are delighted to welcome Georg Utz, Inc. to the Palmetto State. This approximately $40 million investment is poised to have a long-lasting impact in the Sumter County community as it brings new job opportunities for our people.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“This investment reflects the results of South Carolina’s commitment to smart, pro-business policies that encourage companies to expand and create jobs in our communities. I’m proud to see Sumter County chosen for Georg Utz, Inc.’s first operation in our state, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this facility will have on our local workforce and regional economy.” -Speaker of the S.C. House of Representatives Murrell Smith Jr.

“We are excited to welcome Georg Utz, Inc. to Sumter, South Carolina. This mutually beneficial partnership will no doubt flourish and as they grow, we will also and are therefore committed to their continued support and success.” -Sumter County Council Chairman James McCain

“Georg Utz Inc. opening its doors in Sumter County is an exciting one. The investment and jobs created will continue to cement this area as a dedicated space for business success.” -TheLINK Alliance Chairman Gordon Eckley

