Rechat Earns Multiple 2026 Industry Honors

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rechat, the industry’s first AI-powered operating system for enterprise brokerages and teams and only super app for agents, today shared a snapshot of its continued momentum and expanding role within the real estate industry, reflected through multiple leadership recognitions across technology, media, and brokerage operations.As brokerages navigate an increasingly complex operating environment, Rechat has remained focused on building technology that reduces friction, connects workflows, and supports how real estate professionals actually work. That focus has driven increased visibility for the company and its leadership as the industry shifts toward fewer systems, stronger integration, and platforms built for long-term use.Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Shayan Hamidi, was recently named to T3 Sixty’s 2026 Swanepoel Power 200 , ranking #126, up 78 spots from #198 the previous year. The annual list recognizes the most influential leaders shaping the future of residential real estate.“After more than sixteen years in real estate technology, what stands out most isn’t how much has changed, but how intentional the industry has become,” said Hamidi. “Brokerages are no longer chasing tools. They’re looking for systems that connect, simplify, and earn trust over time. That perspective has guided Rechat from the beginning.”Hamidi was also recognized as a RISMedia 2026 Real Estate Newsmakers in the Luminaries category, honoring his long-standing impact on real estate technology and his vision for a more integrated, agent-centric future. In 2025, Rechat set a new standard for deeply integrated, AI-powered, mobile-first technology, achieving CRM adoption rates above 75 percent and user satisfaction exceeding 95 percent. RISMedia’s 2026 Real Estate Newsmakers also recognized Audie Chamberlain, Vice President of Growth and Strategic Communications, in the Influencers category, and Emil Sedgh, Chief Technology Officer, in the Trailblazers category, for their roles in advancing how technology is built, communicated, and adopted across the industry.“What we’re seeing across the industry is a shift from experimentation to execution,” added Chamberlain. “Brokerages want clarity, not complexity. Rechat’s role has increasingly been to help leaders turn AI, data, and local expertise into tools agents can actually rely on every day.” Rechat was also named a 2026 HousingWire Tech100 honoree , recognizing technology organizations that are helping move the housing industry forward through practical, scalable innovation.“Technology only matters if it strengthens the business and scales with it,” said Sedgh. “Our growth reflects a market that’s prioritizing platforms built for longevity and real operational value, not short-term features.”Complementing these acknowledgments, Rechat recently released its 2026 State of AI & Real Estate Marketing Report , offering a data-driven view into how real estate professionals are adopting AI and integrated platforms. The report highlights a clear shift away from fragmented tech stacks toward systems that embed intelligence directly into daily workflows, supporting productivity, consistency, and improved client experiences without adding operational burden.Together, these developments reflect Rechat’s expanding role as both a technology partner and a source of industry insight at a time when brokerages are demanding fewer systems, better data, and tools built for long-term use.Rechat will have a presence at LeadingRE Limitless, taking place March 2–4, where Hamidi will participate in a panel titled “5 Ways Your Peers Are Succeeding with AI (And the 2026 Trends You Need to Know).” The session will explore how leading brokerages are applying AI in real-world workflows and preview key trends shaping the year ahead.For more information about Rechat, visit https://rechat.com/ About RechatRechat is real estate's first AI-powered operating system for brokerages and teams and only super app for agents. It was built to solve a persistent problem faced by real estate professionals: toggling between disconnected platforms to manage their business. Rechat includes a fully integrated Marketing Center, People Center, Deals Center, and AI Marketing Assistant, Lucy. Rechat members can now work within one open super app and modern, mobile-first operating platform to streamline tasks, automate listing marketing, create high-quality print collateral, and track transactions from start to finish.

