URGENT: Texas DPS Warns About Fake El Paso Road Closure Memo

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is warning about a fake memo circulating online and through media outlets announcing temporary 10-day road closures in the El Paso area. This is a fake memo, and DPS is NOT closing the major highways – or any roads – in or out of the area over the next 10 days. 

At this time, it is unclear where the memo originated. No additional information is currently available.

As a reminder, all official DPS communications will be issued by the DPS Media and Communications Office, designated PIOs and on official DPS social media channels.

(HQ 2026-014) 

 

