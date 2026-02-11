URGENT: Texas DPS Warns About Fake El Paso Road Closure Memo
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is warning about a fake memo circulating online and through media outlets announcing temporary 10-day road closures in the El Paso area. This is a fake memo, and DPS is NOT closing the major highways – or any roads – in or out of the area over the next 10 days.
At this time, it is unclear where the memo originated. No additional information is currently available.
As a reminder, all official DPS communications will be issued by the DPS Media and Communications Office, designated PIOs and on official DPS social media channels.
(HQ 2026-014)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.