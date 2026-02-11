Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,115 in the last 365 days.

Later Secondary School Start Time Planning Grant; Informational Session on March 4

Informational Session Later Secondary School Start Time Planning Grant

Pursuant to S.P. 182, L.D. 396, Resolve 2025, Chapter 110, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is now accepting applications for a competitive, one-time funding opportunity for Maine school administrative units (SAUs) that are interested in collaborating to change school start times so that secondary schools begin at 8:30 a.m. or later.

SAUs may access the Request for Applications (RFA) through the State of Maine’s Vendor Self-Service System (VSS). All applications and questions related to this RFA must be submitted through VSS. The Maine DOE strongly encourages SAUs to confirm that they can access VSS well in advance of the application deadline of March 30, 2026. (Please refer to this priority notice for additional information and training materials related to VSS.)

To learn more about this grant opportunity, potential applicants are encouraged to attend a virtual informational session on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 4 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required to attend this session. Please register in advance here.

The anticipated timeline for this RFA is as follows:

  • February 27, 2026 – RFA opens via VSS
  • March 4, 2026 – informational session held via Zoom
  • March 9, 2026 – deadline to submit questions in response to RFA (by 4 p.m.)
  • March 30, 2026 – applications due via VSS (by 4 p.m.)
  • March 31 to April 17, 2026 – formal review period
  • April 27, 2026 – grant award notifications
  • June 1, 2026 – grant award contract start date
  • September 10, 2026 – grant award contract end date
  • November 1, 2026 – reporting requirements due (by 4 p.m.)

Additional information about this grant can be found via VSS. Again, please submit all questions about this RFA through the VSS portal.

Related

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Later Secondary School Start Time Planning Grant; Informational Session on March 4

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.