Learning Tours in Brewer and Kennebunk to Highlight Student-Centered Programming in Action

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) will facilitate two Innovative Research and Design (IR&D) Learning Tours this spring—one at RSU 21 (Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, and Arundel) on April 7, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and one at Brewer High School on April 28, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Educators interested in participating in either tour are encouraged to register to attend (details below).

Both of the programs to be featured on these Learning Tours were developed through the Maine DOE Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures (RREV) initiative, the result of a $16.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education in 2020. This initiative challenged schools to think outside the box to offer programs that provide real-world connections, as well as student choice, voice, and autonomy; engaging, interactive instruction; supportive relationships and belonging; and clear expectations, along with meaningful feedback.

These student-centered RREV pilot programs have successfully implemented innovative practices through different approaches. RSU 21 created an alternative, experiential, community-based learning environment that offers project-based and integrated learning, both at school and in the community. Brewer High School created an online environment that offers agency and autonomy, while also integrating it into real-world experiences through Extended Learning Opportunities (ELOs).

These Learning Tours are a great opportunity for educators to generate ideas for changes in their own settings to better meet students’ needs! Middle or high school teachers interested in learning more about the design, impacts, and possibilities of either program, may register here for the tours. Space is limited to 10 participants at each site.

With questions, please contact Maine DOE Innovative Research and Design Director Elaine Bartley at Elaine.Bartley@Maine.gov.