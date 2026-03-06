Submit Release
Roundtable Workshop on March 18 for School Leaders, Staff, and Educators: Building a Sustainable Future for Maine Schools

On Wednesday, March 18, 2026, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Green Schools Program, in partnership with Solen Works and Northeastern’s Roux Institute ClimateTech Incubator, will host a “Building a Sustainable Future for Maine Schools” roundtable workshop. The purpose of this workshop is to co-develop a practical, customizable Sustainability Action Plan template for Maine school administrative units (SAUs).

School leaders and educators are encouraged to register to attend to share best-practice sustainability plans and explore how to customize plans to the specific needs of each SAU. The goal is to create a shared, adaptable tool that helps SAUs strengthen budget development, as it pertains to sustainability; maintain momentum through leadership transitions; reduce operating costs; and support healthier learning environments across Maine.

This event will take place in person on March 18 from 1-5 p.m. at the Roux Institute in Portland (100 Fore Street, Portland, ME 04101). Attendance is free but limited to 32 participants. Those who are interested should register for the event here.

The agenda for the workshop is as follows:

  • 1-2 p.m. – Introductions and Presentations
  • 2-3 p.m. – Breakout Working Groups
  • 3-4 p.m. – Recap, Facilitated Discussion, Next Steps
  • 4-5 p.m. – Snacks and Networking

With questions, please visit this webpage to contact the event host.

