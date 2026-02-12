AAIS Appoints Keith Wolfe as New President and CEO

Keith Wolfe, Incoming AAIS President and CEO

Experienced P&C insurance executive assumes the leadership role effective March 1, 2026.

I am honored and grateful for this opportunity to lead AAIS alongside our dedicated team.” — Keith Wolfe, Incoming AAIS President and CEO

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) today announced the appointment of Keith Wolfe as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2026.“After a thorough and thoughtful search, the Board is confident that we have selected the right leader for AAIS at this pivotal moment. Keith Wolfe brings the experience, vision, and collaborative leadership style needed to advance our mission and guide AAIS through continued innovation and industry change,” said Jill Wagner Kelly, Chair of the AAIS Board of Directors. “We are excited about the future of AAIS under his leadership.”Keith most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer for Guy Carpenter North America. He joined Guy Carpenter in 2024 after 27 years with Swiss Re and GE, where he held various executive roles, including the last seven years as President of U.S. P&C for Swiss Re.As an engaged industry leader, Keith serves on the boards of AAIS and Maryland Auto Insurance. He has previously served on the U.S. Treasury's Advisory Committee on Risk Sharing Mechanisms (ACRSM) and the boards of the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) and The Institutes.Keith holds a BS in Fire Protection Engineering from the University of Maryland and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. He is a Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and member of the Young President's Organization (YPO).“I am honored and grateful for this opportunity to lead AAIS alongside our dedicated team,” said Keith Wolfe, incoming President and CEO of AAIS. “I look forward to building on our strong foundation to enhance Membership value and drive continued innovation in service of the P&C insurance community."About AAISEstablished in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and innovative technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of their Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com Media Contact:

