CleanCloud Steps Up in Support of Industry

CleanCloud joins the CLA Strategic Corporate Ally program as a 2026 sponsor

The CLA does incredible work for our industry, and we are thrilled to deepen this partnership. By aligning our resources, we can ensure every laundry operator has the backing they need to succeed.” — John Buni, CEO of CleanCloud

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CleanCloud , a champion of the industry, has teamed up with the CLA, the laundry association, to take its support to a new level. The company is part of a year-long sponsorship initiative that will have benefits for the entire industry.Launched in 2023, CLA’s Strategic Corporate Ally program aims to strengthen services for association members and ensure a growing and prosperous industry at large. CleanCloud is the newest company to commit as a Premier sponsor for 2026.“We’re thrilled to welcome CleanCloud to our Strategic Corporate Allies program,” said Brian Wallace, CLA President and CEO. “The commitment by these generous and visionary companies will enhance the vital work of our association and allow us to work together in a more strategic way toward shared goals.”CLA’s Wallace shared the driving force behind this program in its fourth year.“As our industry experiences unprecedented change, it’s important for CLA to evolve as well,” he said. “The Strategic Corporate Ally program will enable us to even better support our members as they navigate uncertain waters.”This support includes educational resources, networking opportunities and business services as well as critical advocacy work. For example, when the pandemic hit, CLA immediately pushed for laundromats to be deemed essential businesses, ensuring their doors could stay open.The industry also benefits from CLA’s LaundryCares Foundation. Among other efforts, LaundryCares has equipped hundreds of laundromats across the country with library corners. These spaces provide a valuable service to customers—particularly in areas with low literacy rates and little access to books—and they boost the image of member businesses.The Strategic Corporate Ally program not only funnels more resources into these efforts, but it also streamlines companies’ support of CLA into cohesive annual commitments."We are especially proud that this partnership supports the LaundryCares Foundation," said John Buni. "Laundromats are the heart of their neighborhoods, and initiatives like the literacy program turn them into true community hubs. It’s an honor to help expand that impact."About CleanCloudCleanCloud is the leading management and booking platform for laundromats, alterations, and shoe cleaning services. We are an all-in-one system that supports a wide range of functionality including POS, Pickup and Delivery, Payments, Marketing, Payroll, Branded Mobile Apps, helping businesses automate operations and scale effortlessly.About the CLA, the laundry associationCLA (formerly the Coin Laundry Association) is the largest trade association and most powerful voice for the self-service laundry industry. CLA’s members include laundry owners, equipment distributors, service providers and manufacturers across the U.S. and beyond. They count on the association for advocacy, education, networking and support services to build more successful businesses and ensure a growing and prosperous industry. CLA’s reach also extends into underserved communities through its LaundryCares Foundation. Working through laundromat owners, LaundryCares provides library corners, free laundry days and other resources for customers who often lack access to basic services. Learn more at laundryassociation.org and laundrycares.org

