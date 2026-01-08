CleanCloud Partners with LaundryCares Foundation to Enable Charitable Donations at Checkout
CleanCloud and LaundryCares Foundation make giving back simple with in-store checkout donations that strengthen communities.
With every transaction, customers can choose to support the LaundryCares Foundation, an organization dedicated to building stronger, healthier communities through free laundry services, literacy programs, and essential community resources.
Adyen Giving, the innovative solution powering this initiative, makes it simple for businesses like CleanCloud to add donation opportunities at the point of sale. 100% of customer donations go directly to the LaundryCares Foundation, ensuring contributions make a meaningful difference where they’re needed most. The new donation feature is now live across all CleanCloud Pay in-store terminals, making it easier than ever for customers to give back while taking care of everyday essentials.
About CleanCloud
CleanCloud is the leading management and booking platform for laundromats, dry cleaners, alterations, and shoe cleaning services. Its all-in-one system supports a wide range of functionality including POS, pickup and delivery, website builder, payroll, marketing, and a branded mobile app, helping businesses automate operations and scale effortlessly.
About The LaundryCares Foundation
The LaundryCares Foundation is dedicated to enriching communities through the coordinated efforts of local businesses, community leaders and individuals to help better the lives of their neighbors. Since 2006, LaundryCares’ three pillars of philanthropy include offering free laundry services, support of key literacy skills in early childhood development, and disaster relief assistance.
The LaundryCares Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Coin Laundry Association (CLA), a national, nonprofit organization, with a membership of more than 300 manufacturers and distributors, and 1,500 owners in the self-service laundry industry. For more information about the LaundryCares Foundation, visit laundrycares.org.
