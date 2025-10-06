CleanCloud Launches Google Maps Booking Integration, Now Live in 88 Countries
CleanCloud launches Google Maps booking in 88 countries, letting customers book laundry pickup directly via Google search or Maps.
This game-changing feature enables customers to schedule pickup and delivery orders in just a tap, with no website navigation or app downloads, just instant access to CleanCloud’s optimized booking system that has been optimized for more orders and the best customer experience.
Highlights of the Integration:
- CleanCloud listings on Google now feature a “Book Online” button, driving bookings directly through Google without disrupting the user’s search flow.
- The integration is currently available to CleanCloud customers in 88 countries.
Why It Matters:
This integration positions CleanCloud users at the forefront of digital convenience, making it simpler than ever for new and existing customers to place orders. Fewer steps mean less friction and more opportunities to grow revenue.
CleanCloud encourages businesses to promote the feature in-store, such as with a poster near the entrance or counter, to drive visibility and adoption.
About CleanCloud
CleanCloud is the leading management and booking platform for laundromats, dry cleaners, alterations, and shoe cleaning services. Its all-in-one system supports a wide range of functionality including POS, pickup and delivery, website builder, payroll, marketing, and a branded mobile app, helping businesses automate operations and scale effortlessly.
Learn more at cleancloudapp.com
Availability & Getting Started
The Google Maps Booking feature is already live across CleanCloud accounts globally, provided matching profiles and required settings are enabled.
