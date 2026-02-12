Mind the Gap Business Book to Be Published by Wiley

Vinnie Lauria, Founding Partner of Golden Gate Ventures, and Stefano Pellegrino, Founder & CEO of Aquila

Global Publisher Wiley Selects Mind the Gap Business Book by Vinnie Lauria and Stefano Pellegrino

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wiley, a global leader in business and academic publishing, has secured the rights to publish the Mind the Gap business book , Scaling Businesses Across Cultures, by venture capitalist Vinnie Lauria and international business builder Stefano Pellegrino. Following a competitive selection process among leading publishers, Wiley was chosen to bring the Mind the Gap business book to a global audience of founders, executives, and business leaders navigating international expansion.The Mind the Gap business book examines one of the most common failure points in global growth, cultural misalignment. While many business books focus on strategy, capital, or market size, Lauria and Pellegrino argue that expansion efforts most often fail because leaders underestimate how culture shapes trust, communication, negotiation, and decision-making. Wiley’s decision to publish the Mind the Gap business book reflects growing demand for practical frameworks that address these human factors in business.The authors, who together bring more than four decades of experience operating, investing, and negotiating across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States, sought a publishing partner with both global reach and credibility. Wiley’s long history of publishing influential business and management titles, combined with its international distribution network, made it the natural home for the Mind the Gap business book.“The publishing process was highly competitive, and we were fortunate to have interest from several respected houses,” said co-author Stefano Pellegrino. “We chose Wiley because they immediately understood that the Mind the Gap business book is not theoretical. It’s a practical playbook for leaders operating across cultures, and Wiley has the ability to put that playbook directly into the hands of people building businesses globally.”The Mind the Gap business book introduces the concept of cultural code-switching as a core leadership skill. Drawing on real-world examples from venture investing, cross-border mergers and acquisitions, and operational scaling, the book shows how subtle cultural signals, often missed by outsiders, can derail deals, damage teams, and stall growth. The authors emphasize that culture is not a “soft” issue, but a decisive business variable that determines outcomes.Vinnie Lauria’s experience scaling Golden Gate Ventures across multiple regions, combined with Pellegrino’s background leading high-stakes international transactions and company expansions, gives the Mind the Gap business book a unique blend of venture and operator perspectives. This combination was a key factor in Wiley’s decision to publish the book, positioning it as a practical resource for both entrepreneurs and established business leaders.With Wiley’s backing, the Mind the Gap business book is expected to reach a broad global audience, including founders, executives, MBA students, and professionals involved in international growth. The authors’ goal is to help the next generation of leaders avoid costly cultural mistakes and build trust more effectively when operating across borders.The official website for the Mind the Gap business book is available at https://mindthegap.page , where readers can learn more about the book and sign up for updates.###About WileyWiley is a global leader in research and education, advancing discovery, powering education, and shaping workforces. Through its extensive portfolio of business and academic publications, Wiley connects professionals, students, and institutions with trusted knowledge worldwide.About Vinnie LauriaVincent Lauria is a two-time Silicon Valley entrepreneur turned venture capitalist. As Founding Partner of Golden Gate Ventures, he has backed more than 100 startups and helped scale companies across multiple regions. He is a Kauffman Fellow and frequent speaker on entrepreneurship and international expansion.About Stefano PellegrinoStefano Pellegrino is a three-time founder and international business builder with deep experience in cross-border transactions and operational scaling across Europe and Asia. He has taught International M&A and continues to build companies operating across cultures.For more information:Media enquiries:press@mindthegap.page

