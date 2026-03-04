Professor Savanid “Nui” Vatanasakdakul, Carnegie Mellon University Vinnie Lauria, Founding Partner of Golden Gate Ventures, and Stefano Pellegrino, Founder and CEO of Aquila

Professor Savanid “Nui” Vatanasakdakul Brings Research-Driven Frameworks to Cultural Intelligence in Global Business

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mind the Gap business book , Scaling Businesses Across Cultures, has announced Professor Savanid “Nui” Vatanasakdakul as a contributing author, adding academic rigor to the book’s practical frameworks for international growth. Professor Vatanasakdakul is a global faculty member at Carnegie Mellon University, based at the Qatar campus, with more than 25 years of experience researching technology, management, and cross-cultural collaboration across four continents.The Mind the Gap business book, co-authored by venture capitalist Vinnie Lauria and international business builder Stefano Pellegrino, focuses on the cultural breakdowns that undermine global expansion. Professor Vatanasakdakul’s contribution strengthens the intellectual foundation of the book, translating decades of real-world operating experience into structured, research-backed frameworks.A central concept introduced by Professor Vatanasakdakul is “transcreation”, the idea that successful international expansion requires more than translating a business model. Instead, leaders must adapt how intent, meaning, and decisions are communicated so they resonate within local cultural contexts. The Mind the Gap business book applies this concept to real business scenarios, showing how misunderstandings arise even when parties share a common language, because culture shapes how signals are sent and interpreted.The integration of academic research with lived venture and deal-making experience is what differentiates the Mind the Gap business book fronal business titles. Professor Vatanasakdakul’s research provides the vocabulary and analytical tools to explain why confident founders are sometimes perceived as arrogant, why polite agreemm traditioent can mask resistance, and why negotiations stall despite apparent alignment. These insights move the discussion beyond anecdotes, offering repeatable frameworks leaders can apply when operating across borders.The book examines how cultural missteps are often misdiagnosed as product, strategy, or talent problems. By grounding these observations in established research, Professor Vatanasakdakul helps transform intuitive lessons into actionable business intelligence. The result is a guide designed to help founders and executives build trust faster, avoid avoidable mistakes, and operate more effectively in unfamiliar markets.By combining Lauria’s experience scaling venture platforms across regions, Pellegrino’s background in high-stakes cross-border transactions, and Professor Vatanasakdakul’s academic expertise, the Mind the Gap business book aims to serve as a foundational reference for modern global leaders. The authors’ shared goal is to shorten the learning curve for international expansion and help the next generation of leaders navigate cultural complexity with clarity and confidence.More information about the Mind the Gap business book is available at https://mindthegap.page ###About Vinnie LauriaVincent Lauria is a two-time Silicon Valley entrepreneur turned venture capitalist. As Founding Partner of Golden Gate Ventures, he has backed more than 100 startups and helped scale companies across multiple regions. He is a Kauffman Fellow and frequent speaker on entrepreneurship and international expansion.About Stefano PellegrinoStefano Pellegrino is a three-time founder and international business builder with deep experience in cross-border transactions and operational scaling across Europe and Asia. He has taught International M&A and continues to build companies operating across cultures.About Professor Savanid “Nui” VatanasakdakulProfessor Savanid “Nui” Vatanasakdakul is a global faculty member of Carnegie Mellon University, based at the Qatar campus. Her research focuses on technology, management, and cross-cultural collaboration, with particular emphasis on how people communicate and interpret meaning across cultures.For more information:Media enquiries:press@mindthegap.page

