Mind the Gap Business Book Announced by Vinnie Lauria

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vinnie Lauria, a two-time Silicon Valley entrepreneur and Founding Partner of Golden Gate Ventures, today announced the upcoming publication of the Mind the Gap business book , Scaling Businesses Across Cultures, a new title focused on the cultural challenges that derail global expansion. The Mind the Gap business book, co-authored with international business builder Stefano Pellegrino, is set to be released by Wiley.The Mind the Gap business book is positioned as a practical guide for founders, operators, and business leaders navigating the unwritten cultural rules that shape international growth. Drawing on decades of experience operating and investing across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States, the authors argue that most failed expansions are not the result of poor strategy or insufficient capital, but cultural misunderstanding.Lauria, who has spent over two decades scaling companies and venture platforms across multiple regions, observed that when companies expand internationally, they are not simply entering new markets, they are crossing cultural fault lines. The Mind the Gap business book explores how assumptions that work in a home market often collapse when applied abroad, creating hidden risks that surface too late.The timing of the Mind the Gap business book coincides with an increasingly fragmented global environment, marked by rising nationalism, geopolitical tension, and reduced tolerance for cultural missteps. In this context, the authors emphasize that success across borders now requires more than ambition, it requires the ability to understand how trust, communication, and decision-making differ across cultures.Inspired by firsthand experience, the Mind the Gap business book examines how subtle cultural signals derail negotiations, partnerships, and market entry efforts. The authors describe how confident founders are often misread as arrogant, direct communication as offensive, and speed as recklessness. Polite agreement may conceal resistance, and early enthusiasm may mask misalignment. These patterns, often invisible to outsiders, are explored in detail throughout the book.At its core, the Mind the Gap business book reframes international expansion as a human challenge rather than a purely analytical one. The authors show how founders frequently hire the wrong leaders, target the wrong partners, or misposition their products by failing to adapt to local cultural realities. They note candidly that these lessons are not theoretical, they are drawn from mistakes they themselves have made.The Mind the Gap business book distills insights from the authors’ combined four decades of experience as entrepreneurs, investors, negotiators, and educators operating across cultures. While culture is a recurring theme, the book remains firmly grounded as a business guide, offering frameworks to help leaders navigate unfamiliar environments with clarity and confidence.Lauria’s own journey reflects the book’s thesis. After exiting his second Silicon Valley startup, he spent a year traveling across Asia, an experience that challenged his assumptions and ultimately led him to settle in Singapore and launch Golden Gate Ventures. Since founding the firm in 2011, Lauria has helped scale the platform across three continents, working closely with founders operating in culturally complex markets.Co-author Stefano Pellegrino brings a complementary perspective shaped by years of cross-border dealmaking. Beginning his career as a corporate lawyer in Europe, Pellegrino later led mergers and acquisitions across Asia before founding multiple companies. His operational experience scaling businesses in Southeast Asia informs the practical frameworks presented in the Mind the Gap business book.“It took us years to truly understand how culture shapes business outcomes,” said Vinnie Lauria. “We wrote the Mind the Gap business book to help founders avoid preventable mistakes, build trust faster, and operate more effectively across cultures.”The official website for the Mind the Gap business book is now live at https://mindthegap.page , where readers can preview key themes and sign up for updates.###About Vinnie LauriaVincent Lauria is a two-time Silicon Valley entrepreneur turned venture capitalist. As Founding Partner of Golden Gate Ventures, he has backed more than 100 startups and helped scale businesses across multiple regions. He is a Kauffman Fellow and a frequent lecturer on entrepreneurship and international expansion.About Stefano PellegrinoStefano Pellegrino is a three-time founder and international business builder with experience leading cross-border transactions and scaling companies across Asia and Europe. He has taught International M&A and continues to build companies operating across cultures.For more information:Media enquiries:press@mindthegap.page

