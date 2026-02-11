GigSky Extends Its Free eSIM Trial to Cruising

Free Cruise eSIM

GigSky expands its $0 eSIM trial to cruises, offering 100MB of free data at sea and in port across 290+ ships, with no charges or renewals.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GigSky, a global provider of mobile data solutions, has expanded its free eSIM trial offering to include cruise connectivity.

The company’s $0 eSIM trial, already available across more than 175+ countries and regions on land, is now accessible at sea, allowing travelers to test mobile data connectivity on select cruise routes before committing to a paid plan, with no automatic charges or renewals.

The 100MB trial data works for any online activity, whether browsing, checking apps, or staying connected at sea or in port. Once the 100MB are used up travelers can purchase additional data through the GigSky app, which remains accessible even without an active data plan.

The cruise eSIM provides coverage both at sea and in port, allowing travelers to stay connected throughout their entire cruise itinerary without switching plans.

The service is currently available on more than 290 cruise ships operating across the Caribbean, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and World cruise routes. Travelers can verify availability directly in the app.

GigSky is currently the only eSIM provider offering service across the two major maritime satellite networks used by commercial cruise ships, representing connectivity for over 99% of global ocean cruise travelers.

GigSky recommends installing the eSIM before boarding and turning on mobile data only when needed. Once installed, the eSIM connects automatically to the strongest available network.

The eSIM doesn't disappear after one trip. Travelers install it once, and use it again for future cruises or international travel without reinstalling.

According to GigSky, the trial helps travelers understand how cruise connectivity works in real conditions before purchasing a plan. Paid plans start at $19.99.

"Connectivity at sea is different from land, and people want to see how it performs in real conditions," said Sam King, CEO of GigSky. "This trial lets them test it with clear limits and no strings attached."

The free trial, coverage by ship, and paid plans are available in the GigSky app.

About GigSky

GigSky is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) providing global mobile data connectivity for travelers on land, at sea, and in the air. The company partners directly with local mobile networks worldwide, letting devices connect to the strongest available network without manual configuration. By managing these network relationships directly rather than operating as a reseller, GigSky keeps greater control over service quality and can respond quickly to connectivity issues.

GigSky was invited by Apple to help shape the eSIM standard and was integrated into the ecosystem at the launch of the first eSIM-enabled iPhone, the iPhone XS. The company also has a number of core strategic partnerships, including with Visa that offers eligible cardholders complimentary data allowances and discounted GigSky data plans. GigSky services are available through the GigSky app on compatible eSIM devices.

