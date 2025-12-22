GigSky Expands Its Cruise Coverage to 280 Ships, adds 11 Additional Lines

GigSky is only eSIM on 280+ Ships

GigSky, the only global eSIM provider offering mobile data across both land and sea, now covers close to 100% of all Ocean cruise traffic.

GigSky, the only global eSIM provider offering mobile data across both land and sea, today announced a major expansion of its maritime network, from 210 cruise ships to 280, now covering close to 100% of all Ocean cruise traffic.

GigSky works through a digital SIM card, known as an eSIM, which means travelers don’t need to insert or swap anything inside their phone.

Instead, users confirm their device is eSIM-compatible, download the GigSky app, and install the eSIM in minutes, before their trip.

The expanded lineup includes new coverage across:

AIDA Cruises: AIDAbella, AIDAblu, AIDAcosma, AIDAdiva, AIDAluna, AIDAmar, AIDAnova, AIDAperla, AIDAprima, AIDAsol, AIDAstella

Ambassador Cruise Line: Ambience, Ambition

Carnival Cruise Line: Carnival Firenze, Carnival Venezia

Costa Crociere: Costa Deliziosa, Costa Diadema, Costa Fascinosa, Costa Favolosa, Costa Fortuna, Costa Pacifica, Costa Serena, Costa Smeralda, Costa Toscana

Crystal Cruises: Crystal Serenity, Crystal Symphony

Cunard Line: Queen Anne, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria

Marella Cruises (TUI UK): Marella Discovery, Marella Discovery 2, Marella Explorer, Marella Explorer 2, Marella Voyager

Mystic Cruises: World Explorer, World Navigator, World Voyager

P&O Cruises: Arcadia, Arvia, Aurora, Azura, Britannia, Iona, Ventura

Phoenix Reisen: Amadea, Amera, Artania

Swan Hellenic: SH Diana, SH Minerva, SH Vega

TUI Cruises: Mein Schiff 7, Mein Schiff Relax

Viking Ocean Cruises: Viking Jupiter, Viking Mars, Viking Neptune, Viking Octantis, Viking Orion, Viking Polaris, Viking Saturn, Viking Sea, Viking Sky, Viking Star, Viking Vela, Viking Venus, Viking Vesta

“Cruisers want something simple: a reliable way to stay connected without overpaying or struggling with complicated setup,” said Sam King, CEO of GigSky. “This expansion gives travelers a personal, consistent connection they can rely on across more ships and more regions than ever before.”

Designed as a personal alternative to shared cruise Wi-Fi, GigSky provides travelers with their own private data connection for messaging, email, maps, and social media.

A key benefit for travelers is the ability to stay connected seamlessly on the ship and in port. With its exclusive Cruise + Land plans, GigSky lets travelers move seamlessly from ship to shore without switching services, making it a practical choice for modern cruise itineraries.

Previous coverage included major cruise lines such as Carnival, Celebrity, Disney, MSC, Norwegian, Princess, and Royal Caribbean, covering over 200 ships globally. GigSky offers both Cruise Only and Cruise + Land plans ranging from 512MB to 20GB, valid for 1 to 120 days, with pricing starting at $18.99.

Regional cruise plans span Europe, the Americas & Caribbean, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, while the GigSky World Plan extends coverage to 128 countries worldwide.

Travelers install the GigSky eSIM once and can reuse it for future trips, only a new data plan is needed each time. Full cruise coverage details are available at

https://www.gigsky.com/data-cruises

More information is available in the GigSky app.

