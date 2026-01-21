GigSky Launches Ferry eSIM Service for European Ferry Routes

Ferry Internet in Europe

GigSky announces the launch of a new Ferry eSIM service, extending mobile data coverage across major European ferry routes.

As soon as people step offshore, they expect their devices to keep working. We built the Ferry eSIM because travelers shouldn’t lose their connection simply because the road became water.” — Sam King

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GigSky announced today the launch of its Ferry eSIM service, a new mobile data offering designed to provide connectivity on European ferry routes.

Mobile connectivity typically drops once vessels move beyond coastal network coverage, leaving passengers without service for extended periods. This has affected a range of travelers, including commuters, remote workers, seasonal employees, and passengers traveling between islands or coastal regions.

The GigSky Ferry eSIM is designed to extend mobile data access during ferry crossings on major European routes. At launch, the service is available in two configurations: a Ferry Only option, which provides data connectivity during the ferry journey, and a Ferry + Europe option, which includes coverage on the ferry as well as in 41 European destinations after arrival on land.

According to GigSky, the Ferry + Europe option allows supported devices to transition from ferry connectivity to terrestrial networks without requiring a plan change or additional eSIM installation.

The Ferry eSIM service builds on GigSky’s existing land and maritime connectivity offerings, including mobile data services available on more than 300 cruise ships worldwide. The company has previously focused on providing continuity of service between sea and land environments for cruise travelers.

At launch, the Ferry eSIM service supports routes operated by Anek Lines, Blue Star Ferries, Brittany Ferries, Color Line, Condor Ferries, Corsica Ferries, DFDS, Finnlines, Fjordline, GNV, Grimaldi Lines, Irish Ferries, La Meridionale, Polferries, Smyril Line, Stena Line, and SuperFast Ferries.

“As ferry travel plays an important role in European transportation, connectivity expectations are evolving alongside it,” said Sam King, CEO of GigSky. “This service was developed to address coverage gaps that happen during ferry crossings.”

GigSky’s network architecture enables compatible devices to connect automatically to available networks without manual configuration. Once installed, the eSIM can be reused for future ferry, cruise, or land-based travel, depending on plan selection.

The Ferry eSIM service is available through the GigSky app. Pricing varies based on route and duration.

For additional information, visit www.gigsky.com

