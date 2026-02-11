MEC Isaac Sileku on Getting You to Work programme

The Western Cape Government’s Getting YOU to Work programme is helping more jobseekers than ever connect to employment opportunities across the metropolitan area. By allowing residents to register directly for transport support through https://gettingyoutowork.westerncape.gov.za, the programme continues to remove barriers to work and has seen a significant increase in the number of beneficiaries taking part.

Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku emphasized the importance of transport access in restoring dignity to jobseekers, saying: “No one should be denied the opportunity to work simply because they cannot afford the transport cost to an interview. This programme is about levelling the playing field by ensuring that jobseekers can pursue employment opportunities regardless of their financial circumstances.”

Since its launch in February 2024, the programme has registered more than 20,000 beneficiaries, with over 3,000 jobseekers registering for Gold Cards since 1 January 2026 alone. Beneficiaries are spread across the metropolitan area, with the highest participation recorded in Nyanga, Khayelitsha and Gugulethu, followed by Mitchells Plain and Blue Downs.

Highlighting the programme’s real-world impact, Minister Sileku added: “When we remove transport costs as a barrier, we give people a fair chance to change their lives. The success of the Getting YOU to Work programme shows how targeted, practical support can connect residents to opportunity and strengthen our economy.”

In 2025, the programme renewed its focus on extending its reach, ensuring that more residents can access fair and dignified pathways to work, by allowing beneficiaries to directly register themselves. Programme beneficiaries continue to report meaningful, life-changing outcomes. Ayanda Msizi shared, “Without the voucher I would still be unemployed.” Another beneficiary, Anesipho Dumbisa, noted, “I wouldn’t have been able to travel to interviews without the voucher. The voucher helped a lot in getting me to interviews.”

The Getting YOU to Work programme provides eligible jobseekers with a FREE Gold Card, loaded with six free trips on Golden Arrow Bus Services, valid Monday to Friday during off-peak hours between 09:00 and 15:00. By directly addressing transport affordability, the programme removes a critical barrier that often prevents unemployed residents from attending interviews, seeking work, or accessing economic opportunities. Eligible jobseekers can register for the programme by following these steps:

1. Visit https://gettingyoutowork.westerncape.gov.za

2. Select “Jobseeker Registration”

3. Complete the online sign-up process

4. Collect the free Gold Card from a participating Golden Arrow Bus Services kiosk

Collection points are available on the map at: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/mobility/your-free-ride-opportunity

The Getting YOU to Work programme forms part of the Western Cape Government’s Growth 4 Jobs Strategy, reflecting a strong commitment to removing systemic barriers to employment, promoting fairness, and ensuring that every resident has access to opportunity and the dignity that comes with work.

