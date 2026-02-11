Commission for Gender Equality on passing of Hosi Phylliia Nwamitwa II

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) expresses deep sadness over the passing of Hosi Phyllia Nwamitwa II, an esteemed traditional leader whose dedication to advancing gender equality in South Africa remains historic and lasting.

Hosi Nwamitwa is widely recognised for successfully challenging the principle of male primogeniture in traditional leadership succession, a landmark achievement that affirmed women's constitutional rights to equality, dignity, and leadership within customary law systems.

Her legal victory in 2008 at the Constitutional Court to which the Commission for Gender Equality was the first Amicus Curiae marked a crucial step in transforming customary law to reflect the values of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

The CGE acknowledges Hosi Nwamitwa’s bravery and leadership in confronting deeply rooted patriarchal practices and creating opportunities for women to participate in traditional governance and decision-making. Her legacy will continue to inspire and strengthen the fight for genuine gender equality, particularly within traditional and cultural institutions.

The Commission offers its sincere condolences to the Nwamitwa Royal Family, the traditional leadership community, and all who have been impacted by her life and work.

Enquiries:

Javu Baloyi (Spokesperson)

E- mail: Javu@cge.org.za

Cell: 083 579 3306

#GovZAUpdates