Parliament’s Presiding Officers brief media on 2026 State of the Nation Address, 11 Feb

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by National Assembly Speaker Ms Thoko Didiza and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, will hold a media briefing on Wednesday, 11 February, to provide an update on Parliament’s preparations for the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA).

SONA is a Joint Sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, convened by the President of the Republic in accordance with Section 42(5) of the Constitution. It is a significant occasion that brings together all three arms of the state under one roof.

The 2026 State of the Nation Address is scheduled for Thursday, 12 February, at 19:00 at Cape Town City Hall.

Details of the media briefing are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 11 February 2025

Time: 10h30 for 11h00

Venue: GCIS Imbizo Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament

Important to note:

Members of the media who wish to attend the media briefing should send their details (Full name, name of the media house, and ID or passport number) to Masego Dlula at mdlula@parliament.gov.za before 09h00 tomorrow, 11 February 2025.

