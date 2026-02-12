Business Reporter: Tackling payment scams and PSP complexity in e-commerce

How a frictionless checkout experience can fuel growth

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Bartosz Skwarczek, founder of G2A.COM, one of the world’s largest online marketplaces talks about how online market places can reduce their cart abandonment rates by providing more versatile and customisable payment methods to their customers. Despite the rapid growth of global e-commerce, payment scams and poor checkout experiences remain major sources of friction for online shoppers. Each year, consumers lose tens of billions of dollars to purchase fraud, often after unknowingly paying fraudulent sellers. As a result, trust has become one of the decisive factors in whether a customer completes a transaction or abandons their cart. One of the most common triggers for cart abandonment is the lack of trusted payment service providers (PSPs) at checkout. Shoppers are reluctant to share sensitive financial information with unfamiliar platforms, particularly as online fraud and identity theft continue to rise.For smaller businesses, these challenges are intensified by the complexity of working with international PSPs. Establishing individual relationships across regions involves navigating different compliance requirements, technical integrations and ongoing verification processes. G2A.COM addresses these challenges by combining security, scale and local relevance. The marketplace offers a wide range of globally recognised and locally trusted PSPs, all rigorously verified and continuously monitored by an expert fraud prevention team. Its automated payment localisation ensures buyers see familiar options, while sellers benefit from simplified access to international markets, reduced risk and higher conversion rates.To learn more about how G2A.COM can help improve the checkout experience on its e-commerce platforms, read the article. About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About G2A.COMG2A.COM is the world's largest and most trusted marketplace for digital entertainment, where more than 35 million people from 180 countries have purchased over 135 million items. Users can choose from more than 90,000 digital offerings incl. games, DLCs, in-game items, as well as non-gaming items such as gift cards, subscriptions, software, or e-learning - sold by sellers from all over the world. G2A.COM leads in online security, awarded with the prestigious American CNP award for the Best Merchant Team of the Year in Anti-fraud and Cybersecurity, alongside companies such as Microsoft, Barclay's Bank, and First Data.

