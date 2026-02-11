Washington Update covers Rural Health Transformation Fund, affordability

Capitol Hill was the focus of the second morning of the AHA 2026 Rural Health Care Leadership Conference, taking place through tomorrow in San Antonio. During the Washington Update session, AHA leaders Aimee Kuhlman, vice president, advocacy and grassroots; Travis Robey, vice president of political affairs; and Shannon Wu, director of payment policy, presented AHA’s Rural Advocacy Agenda to the 1,300 health care leaders in attendance. The wide-ranging discussion included the successful passage of the rural health care extensions and other protections for rural hospitals and health systems after the latest government shutdown and the creation of the $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Fund, as well as issues surrounding affordability and commercial insurance plan accountability.

Robey also offered advice to rural hospitals and health systems as they reach out to their elected officials. “Tell your story, use data, use personal stories and stay in touch,” he said. “Show them what it’s really like in rural health care."