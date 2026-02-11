Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 12, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashland Montgomery Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Ashtabula Kingsville Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Athens Athens City-County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Brown Jefferson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Champaign Urbana City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Clermont Batavia Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Crawford City of Galion Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin McDonald Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Jackson Jackson County Combined General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Lake Lake County General Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lawrence Windsor Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Licking Etna Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Liberty Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Benjamin Logan Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Mahoning Village of Beloit
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Meigs Salem Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Centerville-Washington Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Morrow Perry Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Perry County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Pickaway Walnut Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Pike Jackson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Richland Village of Lexington
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit City of Stow
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Stow Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Tuscarawas Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Wayne Medway Drug Enforcement Agency
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Wyandot Village of Sycamore
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA

The full reports will be available Thursday, February 12, 2026 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

