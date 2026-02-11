Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 12, 2026

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashland Montgomery Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Ashtabula Kingsville Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Athens Athens City-County General Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Brown Jefferson Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Champaign Urbana City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Clermont Batavia Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Crawford City of Galion Board of Health

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hardin McDonald Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Jackson Jackson County Combined General Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Lake Lake County General Health District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lawrence Windsor Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Licking Etna Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Logan Liberty Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Benjamin Logan Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Mahoning Village of Beloit

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Meigs Salem Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Centerville-Washington Park District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Morrow Perry Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Perry Perry County General Health District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Pickaway Walnut Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Pike Jackson Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Richland Village of Lexington

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit City of Stow

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Stow Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Tuscarawas Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Wayne Medway Drug Enforcement Agency

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Wyandot Village of Sycamore

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA



The full reports will be available Thursday, February 12, 2026 on the AOS Audit Search website.