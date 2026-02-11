Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 12, 2026
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 12, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashland
|Montgomery Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Ashtabula
|Kingsville Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Athens
|Athens City-County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Brown
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Champaign
|Urbana City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Clermont
|Batavia Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Crawford
|City of Galion Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hardin
|McDonald Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Jackson
|Jackson County Combined General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|Lake County General Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lawrence
|Windsor Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Licking
|Etna Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|Liberty Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Benjamin Logan Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|Village of Beloit
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Meigs
|Salem Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Centerville-Washington Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Morrow
|Perry Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry
|Perry County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Pickaway
|Walnut Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Pike
|Jackson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Richland
|Village of Lexington
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|City of Stow
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stow Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wayne
|Medway Drug Enforcement Agency
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wyandot
|Village of Sycamore
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
The full reports will be available Thursday, February 12, 2026 on the AOS Audit Search website.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
