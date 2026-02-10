Suspect in Custody in 16th Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces that a suspect is in custody in connection with a homicide that occurred last week in Columbia Heights.

On Monday, February 2, 2026, at approximately 3:07 a.m., Third District officers responded to a 911 hang-up in the 3100 block of 16th Street, Northwest. Officers located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a residence. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 27-year-old Nyesha Walden-Hatcher, of Northwest, D.C.

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members from the Connecticut Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force (CVCFTF) arrested 35-year-old Tyjuan Bazemore in Middletown, CT. Bazemore will go through the extradition process, and upon his return to Washington, D.C., he will be formally charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

MPD would like to thank the Connecticut Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force (CVCFTF) for their help with locating and arresting the suspect in Connecticut.

CCN: 26014251

###