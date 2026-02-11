GenH2 Completes Major Milestone: Commissioning Liquid Hydrogen Simulation Test Platform

GenH2 Logo

System Generates Real-World Data to Accelerate Commercial Deployment

This platform provides unprecedented insight that allows us to accelerate innovation and establish new standards for liquefaction, storage and transfer of hydrogen without loss” — James E. Fesmire, Chief Architect and Co-Founder of GenH2

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenH2 Corp , a Path2 Hydrogen Company (FRA: PTHH.DE) and a leader in liquid hydrogen (LH₂) infrastructure solutions, announced the successful commissioning and validation of its Cryostat CS900 Liquid Hydrogen (LH₂) Simulation Test Platform, marking a significant milestone in advancing deployable, zero-loss liquid hydrogen infrastructure.The Cryostat CS900 LH₂ Simulation Test Platform integrates hydrogen liquefaction, Controlled Storage and transfer within a unified LH₂ infrastructure environment. The platform is capable of generating real-world performance and behavior data for materials, systems, and processes essential to equipment supporting liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions.Since November 2024, GenH2 has been utilizing the test platform to liquefy, store and transfer, hydrogen for use in various performance scenarios, all without loss, generating first-of-its-kind data. The valuable insight gained from these capabilities provides a unique advantage in developing the next generation of technology that will serve as the backbone for a clean energy infrastructure.“The CS900 delivers the real-world data to help mitigate technical risk and allow liquid hydrogen to function as a practical energy carrier for widespread commercial use”, said James E. Fesmire, Chief Architect and Co-Founder of GenH2. “This platform provides unprecedented insight that allows us to accelerate innovation and establish new standards for liquefaction, storage and transfer of hydrogen without loss”The Cryostat CS900 platform is based on technology pioneered by Fesmire during his career at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, where he developed advanced engineering systems to evaluate thermal performance under extreme cryogenic conditions. The CS900 replicates real-world operating conditions to evaluate thermal behavior, storage stability, and controlled liquid hydrogen transfer in relevant conditions.Data generated on the platform is applied directly to the engineering design of GenH2’s liquefaction, Controlled Storage, and zero-loss transfer products, accelerating the deployment of standardized LH₂ infrastructure solutions while reducing technical and commercial risk. The platform also supports key industry initiatives, including projects with companies such as Shell (Department of Energy funded) and other LH₂ pipeline technology component manufacturers.Examples of testing and analysis that have been conducted on the Cryostat CS900 Platform include performance and behavior of:Hydrogen liquefaction, re-liquefaction and condensationGround-based storage tanks and onboard vehicle tanksHeat lift technology and sub-cooling of liquid hydrogenZero-loss controlled storage and transfer componentsInstrumentation, sensing, and feedback technologiesValidation of design parameters, analytical models and system safetyThis milestone is the culmination of decades of innovation in the practical use of LH₂. Going forward, the CS900 platform will continue to be a critical component in product development, enabling GenH2 to design and develop liquid hydrogen technology that is unparallelled in the industry.About GenH2GenH2 Corp. is a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (FRA: PTHH.DE), a German company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems, including Zero-Loss Controlled Storage and advanced hydrogen liquefaction. The company focuses on producing standardized equipment to accelerate midstream hydrogen infrastructure buildout for hard-to-decarbonize sectors. The technology team includes former NASA Hall-of-Fame scientists with decades of experience researching, engineering, and deploying hydrogen solutions. Learn more at genh2.com.About Path2 Hydrogen AGPath2 Hydrogen AG (FRA:PTHH.DE), formerly known as Philomaxcap AG, is a management holding company focused on the hydrogen industry. In 2025, a capital increase led to the acquisition of GenH2 Corp., a US-based company specializing in liquid hydrogen technology and equipment. Please visit path2hydrogen.com

