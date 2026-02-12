GenH2 VP of Product Development to Speak on Hydrogen Safety for HYSKY Aviation Short Course

GenH2 Logo Cullen Hall

Session to Address LH₂ & GH₂ Storage, Refueling, and Distribution Safety for Emerging Hydrogen Aviation Infrastructure

Hydrogen aviation will only scale with a strong foundation in safety, standards, and real-world operational experience” — Cullen Hall, Vice President of Product Development at GenH2

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenH2 Corp. , a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (FRA: PTHH.DE) and a leader in liquid hydrogen (LH₂) infrastructure solutions, announced today that Cullen Hall, Vice President of Product Development at GenH2, will serve as an instructor in the Hydrogen Safety for Aviation Short Course, developed and hosted by the HYSKY Society.HYSKY is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bridging the gap between hydrogen and aviation. By connecting stakeholders across the hydrogen aviation ecosystem—including production, logistics, infrastructure, storage, fuel cells, and aircraft—HYSKY fosters collaboration across the entire value chain.The Hydrogen Safety for Aviation Short Course, which will run through February 19, 2026, is the first comprehensive training program dedicated to hydrogen safety in aviation. Developed by the HYSKY Society, the three-week program is designed for industry professionals, regulators, and operational teams preparing for the safe integration of hydrogen-powered aircraft and supporting infrastructure.Hall will lead Session 4: “LH₂ & GH₂ Storage, Fueling, and Distribution Safety” on Thursday, February 12, from 12:00–2:00 PM CST. The session will focus on safety considerations for liquid and gaseous hydrogen storage, refueling, transfer, and distribution systems—core infrastructure elements required to enable hydrogen aviation at a commercial scale. The session will address hazard assessment, system behavior, applicable codes and standards, and operational best practices across airport and fueling environments.“Hydrogen aviation will only scale with a strong foundation in safety, standards, and real-world operational experience,” added Hall. “This course provides the technical and regulatory context needed to support safe hydrogen integration across aircraft, airports, and fueling infrastructure.”Hall has more than 20 years of experience in engineering and cryogenics, specializing in liquid hydrogen infrastructure. He has led the commissioning of storage and refueling systems for companies such as Linde’s Praxair and Plug Power, as well as other projects worldwide. At GenH2, he applies this global commissioning experience to product development leadership, advancing next-generation liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems from design validation to commercial deployment and strengthening the company’s leadership in advanced LH₂ solutionsAll participants will receive a Certificate of Completion from the HYSKY Society. Additional course details and registration information are available at https://connect.hysky.org/spaces/21481798/page About GenH2GenH2 Corp. is a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (FRA: PTHH.DE), a German company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems, including Zero-Loss Controlled Storage and advanced hydrogen liquefaction. The company focuses on producing standardized equipment to accelerate midstream hydrogen infrastructure buildout for hard-to-decarbonize sectors. The technology team includes former NASA Hall-of-Fame scientists with decades of experience researching, engineering, and deploying hydrogen solutions. Learn more at genh2.com.About Path2 Hydrogen AGPath2 Hydrogen AG (FRA:PTHH.DE), formerly known as Philomaxcap AG, is a management holding company focused on the hydrogen industry. In 2025, a capital increase led to the acquisition of GenH2 Corp., a U.S.-based company specializing in liquid hydrogen technology and equipment. Please visit path2hydrogen.com.

