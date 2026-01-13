GENH2 SPONSORS KENNEDY SPACE CENTER VISITOR COMPLEX 3K SPACE RACE FOR FIFTH YEAR

GenH2 Logo

GenH2 is Proud Supporter of January 16th Community-Wide Event to Benefit the United Way

We are proud to sponsor Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex’s Space Race for a fifth year and to help support the United Way of Brevard” — Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2 Corp.

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenH2 Corp. , a Path2 Hydrogen Company (FRA:PTHH.DE) and leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announced today it is a sponsor of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex’s 3K Space Race, an annual event benefitting United Way of Brevard, taking place Friday, January 16, 2026. This is the fifth year GenH2 has proudly sponsored the community-wide event.The 3K Space Race will take place at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Space Commerce Way, Merritt Island, FL. The walk/run guides participants through the historic Rocket Garden featuring nine authentic rockets, the booster stack that graces the entryway to Space Shuttle Atlantis, and Heroes & Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame“We are proud to sponsor Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex’s Space Race for a fifth year and to help support the United Way of Brevard,” said Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2 Corp. “The event is an annual favorite for all of our employees and our wonderful Space Coast community.”GenH2 recently marked five years of driving critical innovation in clean and sustainable liquid hydrogen energy solutions. The company is celebrating significant milestones, including breakthroughs in research and development, the deployment of a mobile liquefaction system, and the commissioning of the world’s most advanced liquid hydrogen testing and demonstration platform, further advancing the company’s vision for hydrogen infrastructure technology.The GenH2 global headquarters is located on a 10-acre campus in Titusville, Florida, with support from a financial incentive provided by the North Brevard Economic Development Zone. Leveraging decades of expertise in liquefaction, storage, and transfer, GenH2 has developed solutions based on NASA technology to drive innovation and accelerate the adoption of hydrogen. GenH2 was founded by former NASA researchers and developers, including its Chief Architect, James Fesmire, an inductee of the NASA Inventors Hall of Fame.Winners in each category will receive their award from a veteran NASA astronaut. Immediately following the race, there will be an after-race party serving refreshments. Proceeds from the event will benefit the United Way of Brevard.About GenH2GenH2 Corp. is a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (FRA: PTHH.DE), a German company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems, including Zero-Loss Controlled Storage and advanced hydrogen liquefaction. The company focuses on the production of standardized equipment to speed midstream infrastructure buildout for hard-to-decarbonize sectors. The technology team includes former NASA Hall-of-Fame scientists with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at https://genh2.com/ About Path2 Hydrogen AGPath2 Hydrogen AG (FRA: PTHH.DE) is a management holding company with a focus on the hydrogen infrastructure sector. The Company aims to create a vertically integrated hydrogen ecosystem supporting global energy transition objectives. In early 2025, Path2 Hydrogen acquired GenH2 Corp., a company specializing in liquid hydrogen technology and equipment.

