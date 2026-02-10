Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,596 in the last 365 days.

UDC Creates Public Feedback Portal

The Utah Department of Corrections has launched a new public feedback portal on corrections.utah.gov that allows community members to submit questions, concerns, or compliments related to UDC operations and services.

This portal is part of the department’s commitment to transparency and continuous operational improvements. It gives the public a clear, consistent way to share feedback and helps the department identify opportunities to strengthen processes, address concerns appropriately, and recognize positive interactions with our staff.

Each submission made through the public portal will be reviewed and handled in accordance with existing policy and established investigative processes. When concerns raise operational or staff-related issues, the information helps ensure matters are routed correctly, reviewed fairly, and recorded accurately.

The UDC will be using the portal as the primary method for the public to connect with constituent services.

This effort supports the department’s shared goal of maintaining professionalism, accountability, and public confidence, while also protecting our staff and building trust with the community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UDC Creates Public Feedback Portal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.