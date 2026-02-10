UDC Creates Public Feedback Portal

The Utah Department of Corrections has launched a new public feedback portal on corrections.utah.gov that allows community members to submit questions, concerns, or compliments related to UDC operations and services.

This portal is part of the department’s commitment to transparency and continuous operational improvements. It gives the public a clear, consistent way to share feedback and helps the department identify opportunities to strengthen processes, address concerns appropriately, and recognize positive interactions with our staff.

Each submission made through the public portal will be reviewed and handled in accordance with existing policy and established investigative processes. When concerns raise operational or staff-related issues, the information helps ensure matters are routed correctly, reviewed fairly, and recorded accurately.

The UDC will be using the portal as the primary method for the public to connect with constituent services.

This effort supports the department’s shared goal of maintaining professionalism, accountability, and public confidence, while also protecting our staff and building trust with the community.