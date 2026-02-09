Davis Technical College Holds Graduation At USCF

It was a packed house in the visiting room at the Utah State Correctional Facility as 55 students celebrated their graduation from Davis Technical College on Monday, February 9.

While the number may seem high, DTC’s Dan Powers, who oversees the school at USCF, said the actual graduation class was 85 strong, with the remaining students having already left incarceration.

“We had 148 graduates last fiscal year,” Powers added. “We’re on a pace to exceed that this year.”

Graduates earned certificates and degrees in automotive technology, welding, business, machine technology, web and graphics design, design and automation technology, and culinary arts.

Speakers included Kaysville Mayor Tami Tran plus several students, some of whom highlighted how the opportunity for education has changed how they view themselves and being incarcerated.

Graduate Michael Hansen took his time as a speaker to thank teachers and administrators for taking on the challenge of working at a correctional facility. He was also pragmatic while offering gratitude to DTC and the Utah Department of Corrections. “Thank you for making us employable,” he said.