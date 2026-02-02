Submit Release
Congressional Staffers Visit USCF

Recently, The Utah Department of Corrections was grateful to host Congressional staffers at USCF for an informative tour. Nathan Tenney from Rep. Celeste Maloy’s office, along with Hannah Albin and Conner Haus from Rep. Mike Kennedy’s office, took time out of their day to witness the everyday work UDC is doing.

It is an honor to educate our partners on our operations and programs. We aim to build relationships and provide transparency about how we operate, as this collaboration allows us to work more effectively on critical corrections issues and create a safer, more effective system for everyone.

During the visit, the Congressional staffers spoke to individuals in our SOLID program, toured UCI to see our license plate and furniture operations, and observed the security measures in place across our large facility campus.

