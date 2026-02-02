Smart Banner Hub Named Key Player in GlobalData’s Post-Quantum Cryptography Report

Smart Banner Hub named Key Player in Post-Quantum Cryptography alongside Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Signal — GlobalData, January 2026

Beaverton company recognized alongside Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Signal in independent analyst research

Post-quantum security is no longer an academic discussion — it's an implementation problem. Being identified as a Key Player reinforces our focus on making quantum-safe cryptography practical.” — Ashwin Spencer, Founder & CEO, Smart Banner Hub

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BEAVERTON, Ore. — Smart Banner Hub has been named a Key Player in post-quantum cryptography by GlobalData, according to the firm’s Post-Quantum Cryptography: Market Trends and Innovations report, published January 2026.GlobalData’s analysis highlights organizations shaping the transition to quantum-safe security across multiple layers, including algorithms, protocol integration, software, and deployment readiness. Smart Banner Hub was recognized under the Protocol Integration category, which focuses on translating post-quantum cryptography from theory into deployable, real-world systems. In this category, the company appears alongside industry leaders such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Signal.GlobalData’s Innovation Radar™ is used by enterprises, investors, and public-sector decision-makers to evaluate emerging technologies, assess vendor readiness, and inform long-term security strategy as quantum computing capabilities advance. The full report is available at:“Post-quantum security is no longer an academic discussion — it’s an implementation problem,” said Ashwin Spencer, Founder and CEO of Smart Banner Hub. “Being identified as a Key Player in protocol integration reinforces our focus on making quantum-safe cryptography practical, usable, and accessible beyond traditional enterprise boundaries.”Smart Banner Hub's Quantum Auth Forge™ enables individuals and small businesses to authenticate documents for $24.99 using cryptography based on NIST-selected post-quantum standards (FIPS 204), combined with classical signatures in a hybrid dual-signature approach. The platform is designed to support long-term verification and resilience against both current and future cryptographic threats.Smart Banner Hub is among the first direct-to-consumer platforms to offer post-quantum document authentication to individuals and small businesses, extending quantum-safe security beyond traditional enterprise-only deployments. The company’s work emphasizes deployability, verification, and long-term cryptographic resilience.Smart Banner Hub has previously been featured in AP News, Bloomberg Terminal, and hundreds of media outlets for its work across mathematical systems, visualization, and quantum-safe security technologies.ABOUT SMART BANNER HUB LLCSmart Banner Hub LLC builds mathematically driven platforms across algorithmic creativity, learning experiences, and cryptographic trust. The company's technologies include Clustrolin™, a DBSCAN-based creative engine powering six animation studios; Clustrauth™, a post-quantum authentication engine based on NIST FIPS 204 cryptographic standards; and StrokeSense™ Academy, a learning platform for handwriting education with real-time stroke scoring. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon. Learn more at smartbannerhub.com.ABOUT GLOBALDATA PLCGlobalData Plc is a leading intelligence and productivity platform that empowers leaders to act decisively in a world of complexity and change. By uniting proprietary data, human expertise, and purpose-built AI into a single, connected platform, GlobalData provides a 360-degree view of the industries in which its clients operate, helping over 5,000 organizations anticipate change, move faster, and lead with confidence.Media ContactAshwin SpencerFounder & CEO, Smart Banner Hub LLCashwin@smartbannerhub.com+1 971-217-6983Digital Resources:Website: https://smartbannerhub.com LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/ashwinspencer Press Kit: https://smartbannerhub.com/presskit.html

