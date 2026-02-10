NCDA&CS finds spotted lanternfly in three additional counties

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has confirmed an established presence of the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) in Davidson, Rowan and Caswell counties, bringing the total number of counties where established populations of this destructive pest has been found in the state to seven.

Breeding populations have been found along Interstate 85 and I-285 corridors through Davidson County and as far south as Salisbury in Rowan County. It is likely these originated from populations established in Forsyth and Guilford counties. Separate infested areas were found in the Pelham area of Caswell County, which is connected by U.S. Highway 29 to infestations in Danville, Va. and Reidsville and Winston-Salem.

Survey and response efforts are ongoing at the recently identified sites.

“NCDA&CS has ramped up surveillance statewide since this pest was first detected in Kernersville in 2022. That has led to additional findings of established populations in Caldwell and Rockingham counties in the spring of 2025, and now findings in Caswell, Davidson and Rowan counties,” said Dr. Bill Foote, director of the NCDA&CS Plant Industry Division.

This pest has been rapidly spreading since it was first identified in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has now been found in all states that border North Carolina.

“Spotted lanternfly poses a serious threat to the state’s wine and grape industries and can feed and cause damage to over 100 species of plants including fruit trees, maples and other common plants. They lack effective natural enemies in the U.S. and populations of this pest grow quickly, often becoming a nuisance.” Foote said.

These insects often hitchhike to new areas on vehicles and equipment stored outdoors and can be moved any time of year. The egg masses they lay in autumn survive harsh winters to hatch in early spring – sometimes in new locations if moved by an unsuspecting person.

“Spotted lanternflies like to feed high in the treetops, but they are not good at telling the difference between a truck tire and a tree trunk,” said Amy Michael, entomological programs manager. “Taking a moment to check your person and vehicle for insects or egg masses and removing any you see goes a long way in preventing lanternflies from spreading. Squishing or scraping now can save you a lot of pest control later.”

Surveys conducted by the Plant Industry Division are expected to continue year-round in infested counties to determine if the pest is in additional locations. Treatments for spotted lanternflies are conducted by licensed NCDA&CS operators from April through October each year. Sites that have a high likelihood of spreading the pest to new areas, such as commercial properties and lots under development, are prioritized for treatment. Residents seeking management recommendations are encouraged to reach out to their county’s Cooperative Extension Office at https://www.ces.ncsu.edu/local-county-center/.

“Early detection and rapid response are critical in the control of spotted lanternfly,” Foote said. “Increased public awareness and reporting allowed NCDA&CS to find and respond to these new populations swiftly and efficiently in 2025.”

If you see a suspect spotted lanternfly or spotted lanternfly egg mass in North Carolina, please submit a picture through the online reporting tool at https://www.ncagr.gov/SLF.

