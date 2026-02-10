NCDA&CS Agronomic Services laboratory fee increasing March 2

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Agronomic Services Lab will raise some of its testing fees beginning March 2, with most increases ranging from $3 to $5 depending on test.

Soil testing will remain free for North Carolina residents outside the peak season which runs late November or early December through March. In the fall of 2026, the peak-season rate will increase from $4 to $5 per sample. The new fee schedule can be found at https://www.ncagr.gov/agronomic-services-nc-grower-fee-schedule/open.

The fee increases are intended to support program operations and enable the lab to fund a receipt-supported position in the nematode section, said Dr. David Hardy, director of the Agronomic Services Division. The new rates mark the first increases of some lab service fees in 20 years.

“The increased fees will be invested back into the lab operations, upgrading older equipment with newer technology that will be able to more efficiently provide analytics and testing data. The end goal is to increase efficiency to better assist growers and landowners who use these services,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “In addition to those investments, the fees are expected to help cover some of the rising costs of laboratory supplies and chemicals.”

The fee increases were approved by the Board of Agriculture following a 30-day public notice period ending in September and finalized by the Rules Review Commission on Jan. 29.

North Carolina growers and citizens rely heavily on NCDA&CS Agronomic Services, which provides soil testing, nematode assay, and analysis of plant, waste, solutions and greenhouse soil or other growing media. Commercial growers and the agricultural community also depend on the expertise of the division’s 12 regional agronomists statewide.

Last year, the Agronomic Services labs analyzed 338,708 samples and issued 47,400 client reports, with science-based and environmentally conscious recommendations.

