Got to Be NC Festival accepting applications for vendors, Got to Be NC members and farm equipment exhibitors

RALEIGH – Deadlines are coming up quickly for vendors, concessionaires, suppliers, Got to Be NC members and farm equipment hobbyists interested in participating in the Got to Be Festival May 15-17 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

Got to Be NC members have until Feb. 27 to apply to be part of the Got to Be NC Pavilion in the Agri Supply Exposition Center. The Pavilion showcases Got to Be NC products, beverages and food samples and is only open to members of the program.

The deadline for independent festival vendors, concessionaires and suppliers is March 1. Vendors and exhibitors showcasing food and other products will be in the Graham Building and outdoor food area.

Organizers are also looking for collectors of antique tractors and farm equipment to join a display of more than 1,000 pieces of vintage machinery. Tractors in working order also can participate in the daily tractor parade through the fairgrounds. Participation is free, but pre-registration is required.

Registration forms and vendor applications for concessions and commercial vendors and the Got to Be NC Pavilion can be found online at https://www.ncagr.gov/divisions/nc-state-fair/got-be-nc-festival/vendorsfood

The Got to Be NC Festival is a family-friendly event that highlights the best of North Carolina agriculture. Visitors can roam through the antique farm equipment, sample and purchase locally made products at the Got to Be NC Pavilion. Additionally, there will be exhibitors in the Graham Building offering products for sale, along with food vendors set up throughout the fairgrounds. Attendees can also experience the excitement of the carnival and relax to live music on an outdoor stage.

-30-5