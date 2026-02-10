MPD Investigating Suitland Parkway Fatal Crash

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Suitland Parkway.

On Friday, February 6, 2026, at approximately 4:54 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to a two-vehicle collision in the eastbound lanes of Suitland Parkway east of the Stanton Road, Southeast, intersection. Officers located two occupants in a 2006 Acura TL with injuries and an occupant of a 2014 Honda CRV who was not injured. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the adult male driver of the Acura to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. After all lifesaving measures failed, the passenger of the Acura, an adult male, was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation determined that the Acura was traveling westbound on Suitland Parkway when it mounted the center median and struck a traffic pole. After striking the pole, the Acura entered the eastbound lanes of Suitland Parkway, where it collided with the Honda that was traveling eastbound. The Honda remained on the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 53-year-old Darwin Thomas, of Waldorf, Maryland.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

###