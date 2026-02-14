Kratic Expands Platform With Finance Tracking to Study Relationships Between Health, Behavior, and Spending

Gain insight into how your health, fitness, and schedule impact your financial habits

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kratic, an artificial intelligence platform focused on behavioral analysis and decision support, announced the addition of a finance tracking feature designed to examine how physical health data, daily behaviors, and scheduling patterns relate to spending behavior.The new functionality allows users to view financial activity alongside health and behavioral inputs, offering a broader analytical context for understanding financial decisions. Rather than focusing on budgeting or savings tools alone, the feature is intended to surface correlations between spending patterns and factors such as routine disruption, fatigue, stress, and time structure.According to the company, Kratic is currently the only platform integrating finance tracking directly with physical health data, behavioral signals, and scheduling information within a single analytical framework.“Financial behavior is often treated as a standalone category, but it is influenced by physiological state, cognitive load, and daily structure,” said Robert Arlen Hotz, founder of Kratic and a doctoral candidate in Clinical Psychology. “This addition allows users to examine spending behavior within the same context as health and behavioral data, rather than in isolation.”Bringing the platform’s technical vision to life is co-founder Aytek Aksu, an Electrical Engineering student at Işık University in İstanbul. Leveraging a deep foundation in engineering and long-term software architecture, Aksu is responsible for the complete development of the Kratic platform. He leads the translation of behavioral concepts into functional code, ensuring the AI acts not just as a passive chatbot, but as an active agent in the user's daily management.“We are building something that actively helps people manage their lives, going far beyond what standard AI chat apps currently offer,” said Aksu. “Because Kratic integrates so deeply with the user, I believe it has a real shot at becoming people's go-to AI for everything.”The finance tracker is part of Kratic’s broader system, which aggregates information across routines, habits, productivity patterns, and health-related inputs to generate insights intended to support self-awareness and informed decision-making. By placing financial data within this broader context, the platform aims to help users identify patterns that may not be visible when data sources are viewed separately.Kratic stated that the feature was developed in response to growing interest in cross-domain analysis of behavior, particularly in understanding how stress, energy levels, and routine changes may coincide with shifts in financial activity.The finance tracking capability is now available within the Kratic platform.

