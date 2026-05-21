Kratic Launches as a Next-Generation Sobriety App, Redefining Recovery Through AI-Powered Behavioral Insights

Chicago-based platform pivots to support a smarter, more personalized approach to sobriety and behavioral change.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kratic, an emerging AI-driven personal intelligence platform, today announced its official pivot into the sobriety and recovery space, introducing a powerful new approach to helping individuals build sustainable, long-term behavioral change.Originally developed as an “AI operating system for health and productivity,” Kratic has evolved into a sobriety-focused application designed to go beyond traditional recovery tools—offering users deeper insight into the patterns, triggers, and lifestyle factors that influence their habits.Unlike conventional sobriety apps that focus primarily on tracking streaks, Kratic connects data across multiple areas of daily life, including sleep, activity, mood, scheduling, and spending, to uncover correlations and identify potential relapse risks before they escalate.“Recovery isn’t just about willpower, it’s about awareness,” said Robert Hotz, founder of Kratic. “Kratic was built for individuals who want to understand the deeper patterns behind their behavior and make more intentional decisions every day.”Kratic introduces a more holistic and intelligent model of recovery support by leveraging artificial intelligence to analyze behavioral patterns in real time. Key features include:● Predictive Behavior Insights – Detects early signals that may indicate increased relapse risk● Integrated Life Tracking – Connects health, financial, and lifestyle data into a single, unified view● AI-Powered Coaching – Provides personalized, data-driven recommendations● Spending & Behavior Analysis – Highlights how emotional and physical states influence financial decisions● Beyond the Day Counter – Designed for individuals seeking deeper self-awareness and long-term growthMeeting a Growing Demand for Modern Recovery ToolsAs the sober-curious movement and demand for mindful living continue to expand, many individuals are seeking tools that go beyond basic tracking. Kratic addresses a critical gap in the market by helping users connect the dots between their daily behaviors and long-term outcomes.By focusing on insight rather than restriction, Kratic empowers users to build awareness, strengthen accountability, and make informed choices that support lasting change. AvailabilityKratic is currently in early access, with plans for a broader rollout in the coming months. Individuals interested in exploring a more intelligent approach to sobriety can learn more at https://kratic.com/landing Kratic is an AI-powered personal intelligence platform that helps individuals better understand their behaviors and make more intentional decisions. By connecting data across health, productivity, and lifestyle domains, Kratic delivers actionable insights that support long-term growth and well-being. With its focus on sobriety, Kratic is pioneering a more intelligent, data-driven approach to recovery.

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