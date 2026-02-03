Kratic, a new artificial intelligence platform design to optimize behavior, announced its launch

Kratic, a new artificial intelligence platform, announced its launch with a focus on helping individuals understand and improve behavior

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kratic is designed as an AI-based operating system that integrates information across daily routines, habits, productivity patterns, and health-related inputs. Rather than functioning solely as a conversational chatbot or task manager, the platform analyzes behavioral data to generate actionable recommendations intended to support consistency, goal alignment, and informed decision-making.The platform was founded by Robert Arlen Hotz, a doctoral candidate in Clinical Psychology, who brings an academic background in behavioral science to the development of the system. According to the company, this foundation allows Kratic to incorporate established psychological principles related to motivation, habit formation, and behavior change into its AI-driven insights.“Many AI tools respond to user input in the moment,” said Hotz. “Kratic is designed to observe patterns over time and provide guidance based on those patterns. The goal is to support users as they make decisions and navigate routines more intentionally.”Kratic is positioned as a personal AI coach that emphasizes continuity and context. By identifying behavioral trends and potential friction points, the platform aims to translate complex data into practical, manageable actions for users.The platform is intended for professionals, entrepreneurs, creatives, and individuals seeking tools to better understand how their habits and behaviors influence outcomes. Kratic’s approach combines behavioral research with automation to provide structured insights across both personal and professional domains.Kratic is currently in active development, with plans to expand integrations and coaching capabilities in future updates.For more information, visit kratic.com

