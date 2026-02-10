rSTAR Appoints Michael T. Brooks to the rSTAR Advisory Council

rSTAR Technologies company logo Michael T. Brooks, member of the rSTAR Advisory Council

Seasoned Fortune 500 CIO and global transformation leader joins rSTAR’s distinguished advisory group

I’m delighted to join the rSTAR Advisory Council, it has been on my radar for several years, and it’s clear rSTAR is exceptionally well positioned to lead in the AI and digital transformation space.” — Michael T. Brooks

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- rSTAR Technologies, a leading provider of specialized systems integration for asset-intensive organizations, today announced the appointment of Michael T. Brooks to the rSTAR Advisory Council . Brooks joins current members Mark Browning, Chris Moyer, and Tom Nolan, bringing more than three decades of global leadership experience across technology, operations, digital transformation , and P&L management.Brooks is a highly accomplished Fortune 500 executive with deep cross‑industry experience spanning transportation, distribution, energy, financial services, and consulting. His career includes senior leadership roles such as Chief Information Officer at Exelon, Global CIO at LKQ Corporation, Chief Operating Officer and Global CIO at GATX Rail, and CIO at Constellation NewEnergy. He served in strategic consulting roles at Accenture and currently sits on the EQT Private Equity Board for Eagle Railcar, the largest railcar repair and maintenance company in the United States. Brooks has led international teams and operations across Europe, India, the Philippines, and Brazil, bringing a global perspective to every transformation initiative.“I’m delighted to join Mark, Chris, and Tom on the rSTAR Advisory Council,” said Brooks. “rSTAR has been on my radar for several years, and it’s clear they are exceptionally well positioned to lead in the AI and digital transformation space. Their personalized approach, deep industry expertise, and commitment to innovation set them apart. I am impressed with the world‑class talent that rSTAR has assembled and energized to be part of this growing team.”Danny Asnani, rSTAR Vice President of Client Engagement, welcomed Brooks to the Council. “Michael is an outstanding addition to our Advisory Council. His global experience, operational depth, and unique insights into the energy, utility, and industrial sectors will be invaluable to our customers.”Vivek Ahuja, rSTAR Vice President of Information Technology, added, “Michael understands the complexities our manufacturing and asset-intensive clients face. His leadership in large scale digital and AI initiatives will help guide our teams and strengthen the value we deliver.”“Michael’s leadership approach and depth of experience align closely with how we operate at rSTAR,” said Babita Ribet, Vice President of Operations at rSTAR. “His practical, people focused perspective on transformation will strengthen our teams and support our continued focus on operational excellence.”Formed in 2023, the rSTAR Advisory Council brings together senior leaders from energy and utilities, manufacturing, automotive, and other asset intensive industries. Council members provide strategic guidance on emerging technologies, industry trends, and business challenges, helping rSTAR deliver exceptional outcomes for its global Fortune level client base.Brooks holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Georgia and an MBA from American University. He has been an active advocate for technology advancement and operational excellence throughout his career.About rSTARrSTAR is a full-service specialized system integrator built to transform leaders in asset-intensive industries, including energy and utilities, manufacturing, high-tech, and automotive, into business value all-stars by focusing on digital transformation initiatives. With more than 20 years of experience across Oracle, Microsoft, and Salesforce ecosystems, rSTAR delivers consulting, implementation, and services for AI, CX integration, and automation solutions.Learn more at rstartec.com

