Manufacturing Industry Visionary Dale Lundtvedt Joins rSTAR Advisory Council

Dale Lundtvedt, rSTAR Advisor

System Integrator rSTAR Technologies Offers Clients Extensive Industry Insights and Innovation Through Its Advisory Council

WESTMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- rSTAR Technologies , a full-service specialized system integrator for asset-intensive industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dale Lundtvedt to the rSTAR Advisory Council . Dale brings over 28 years of IT and manufacturing industry experience to his new role as an Advisor.During his tenure at Emerson, Dale served as Vice President IT, Sales and Sales Operations, where he led initiatives in Configure, Price, Quote and Oracle CX Fusion. He also held a senior leadership position for Emerson Automation Solutions as an IT Director overseeing Oracle Fusion Sales and Service B2B, EBS Quote and Order Management. Dale's technical leadership extended to acquisition integration of the GE business unit IT assets in 2018. He brings a wealth of experience to the Council, especially in the area of Oracle Cloud manufacturing solutions. He retired from Emerson in 2024 and is excited to begin this next chapter of his business career."I am thrilled to be part of the rSTAR Advisory Council," Dale said. "rSTAR has always been an innovative company and a true technology partner to manufacturers. I'm looking forward to working with the Council and the company to help them achieve great things.""It is a pleasure to welcome Dale to the rSTAR Advisory Council," said Danny Asnani, rSTAR's Vice President of Client Engagement. "We've known Dale for many years, and his strategic perspective, especially in manufacturing, is invaluable. We look forward to the many ways in which he will support our growth strategy.""Dale's extensive expertise with Oracle Cloud manufacturing solutions is a tremendous asset for rSTAR and our clients," said Vivek Ahuja, rSTAR's Vice President of Information Technology. "His deep knowledge and proven leadership will be instrumental as we drive innovation and deliver more value to the industries we serve. We're thrilled to welcome Dale to the Advisory Council and look forward to all that we'll achieve together."The rSTAR Advisory Council was formed in 2023 to bring together leading experts from asset-intensive industries, including energy and utilities, manufacturing, and automotive. The members address emerging trends in technology and related business issues, as well as provide valuable feedback to rSTAR. Current Advisory Council members include Chris Moyer (IT/Energy/Utilities), Mark Browning (IT/Energy/Utilities), Tom Nolan (IT/Utilities), and Dale Lundtvedt (IT/Manufacturing).About rSTAR Technologies: rSTAR is a full-service specialized system integrator built to transform leaders in asset-intensive industries, such as energy and utilities, manufacturing, retail, finance, and high-tech, into the "rock stars" of their companies' digital transformation initiatives. rSTAR focuses on Data and Integration, IT Modernization, Customer Experience, AI/GenAI, and Cybersecurity services and is an Oracle, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Boomi partner.For more information, please visit rstartec.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.