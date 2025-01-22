rSTAR Technologies and eSec Forte Technologies Announce Partnership to Deliver Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions

rSTAR and eSec Forte Technologies announce strategic partnership to deliver cybersecurity solutions. rSTAR Technologies is a leading system integrator for asset-intensive industries. eSec Forte Technologies is a CMMi Level 3 certified global consulting and IT security services company.

WESTMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- rSTAR Technologies , a leading system integrator and eSec Forte Technologies , a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity consulting and services to rSTAR’s clients.This partnership combines the expertise of rSTAR and eSec Forte Technologies to provide comprehensive IT security that addresses the evolving threats faced by organizations. The partnership will enable both companies to leverage each other's strengths and provide enhanced services.“rSTAR Technologies is committed to offering our clients the best technology consulting and services,” said Vivek Ahuja, rSTAR Vice President of Technology. “Our partnership with eSec Forte, one of the top 10 cybersecurity firms in India, enables us to provide comprehensive security recommendations to every project. It adds extensive cybersecurity expertise to our strong practice areas of integration and data strategy, IT automation, AI transformation, and customer experience.""We are excited to partner with rSTAR to deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions to the U.S. markets," said Kunal Bajaj, CBO of eSec Forte Technologies. "This partnership will help increase our penetration in Global Markets and will focus on delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions, including threat detection, incident response, and security consulting services.”Both companies will work together to develop and deliver customized information security strategies and approaches that meet the specific needs of their customers."eSec Forte Technologies' services are an ideal match for our system integration expertise," said Danny Asnani, Vice President, Client Engagement, rSTAR Technologies. "Their knowledge enhances our strengths in AI, Cloud, DevOps, and DevSecOps. Together, we can deliver highly relevant solutions that adhere to the security governance and standards of the manufacturing, energy, utility, and CPG sectors. This partnership combines rSTAR’s domain expertise and industry understanding with eSec Forte’s cybersecurity depth, bringing significant value to our clients."“We look forward to this partnership and exploring opportunities to work with rSTAR’s clients worldwide, and to helping them guard against threats and ensure compliance," said Sachin Kumar, Vice President at eSec Forte Technologies.About rSTAR Technologies:rSTAR is a full-service specialized system integrator built to transform leaders in asset-intensive industries, such as energy and utilities, manufacturing, high-tech, and others into business value all-stars by focusing on digital transformation initiatives. With over 20 years of experience in Oracle, Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and Boomi, the company provides expert consulting, implementation, cybersecurity, and services for AI, CX, integration and automation solutions. To learn more about rSTAR and its cybersecurity services , visit rstartec.comAbout eSec Forte Technologies:eSec Forte Technologies is a CMMi Level 3 certified Global Consulting and IT Security Services company with offerings across Cloud Security, Cyber Forensics, Malware Detection, Security Audit, Red Team Assessment, Threat Hunting, Security Operations Control, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessment, IOT Security etc.eSec Forte is a Global PCI DSS QSA authorized by the PCI Security Standards Council to attest to an organization's compliance to PCI DSS Standards and also owns the solution NXSAM (Next Generation Security Audit and Management), a platform to track vulnerability and risk life cycle for networks, applications, cloud or Third-Party Vendors.

