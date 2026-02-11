Kooner Fleet Management Solutions Launches Kooner Mobile AutoCare for Consumers

Kooner Mobile AutoCare

New mobile service brings professional vehicle maintenance directly to drivers’ homes and workplaces, starting in Sacramento, CA

With Kooner Mobile AutoCare, we’re bringing the same disciplined, uptime-focused approach we use for commercial fleets to everyday drivers, first in our local market of Sacramento.” — Gary Kooner, Founder and CEO of Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kooner Fleet Management Solutions, a leading provider of comprehensive on-site fleet management, preventative maintenance and mobile repair solutions, proudly announces the launch of Kooner Mobile AutoCare, a new business line designed to deliver convenient, professional auto service directly to consumers where they live and work.

Officially launching Monday, February 16 in Greater Sacramento, CA, Kooner Mobile AutoCare will provide essential vehicle services including oil changes, filter replacements, fluid checks and top-offs, battery replacement, brake work, and routine preventative maintenance, performed on-site at a customer’s home or workplace. This new service eliminates the need for traditional repair shop visits, helping drivers save time while keeping their vehicles running safely and efficiently.

“Preventative maintenance has always been at the core of what we do,” said Gary Kooner, Founder and CEO of Kooner Fleet Management Solutions. “With Kooner Mobile AutoCare, we’re bringing the same disciplined, uptime-focused approach we use for commercial fleets to everyday drivers, first in our local market of Sacramento.”

Built on nearly a decade of experience supporting trucking fleets, Kooner Mobile AutoCare leverages the company’s proven mobile service model, certified technicians, and standardized maintenance processes. The launch reflects growing consumer demand for convenience, transparency, and time-saving automotive services.

The Sacramento rollout will allow the company to refine maintenance packages, subscription options, and customer experience before expanding to additional markets nationwide. Early offerings will focus on high-frequency maintenance services that help prevent breakdowns, extend vehicle life, and reduce long-term ownership costs.

Kooner Mobile AutoCare is designed to complement Kooner’s existing B2B operations while remaining a distinct consumer-facing brand. The company plans to offer both one-time service appointments and recurring maintenance plans tailored to individual driving needs.

Founded in 2016, Kooner Fleet Management Solutions serves hundreds of customers across North America with tech-enabled on-site fleet management, preventative maintenance, mobile repair, and last mile solutions. The launch of Kooner Mobile AutoCare marks the company’s first direct-to-consumer offering.

Kooner Mobile AutoCare services are now available to Sacramento-area residents, with additional booking options and markets rolling out in the coming months.

About Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

An Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company, Kooner Fleet Management Solutions is a leading provider of on-site fleet management, mobile fleet services, and last mile maintenance solutions. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence, the company delivers tailored services to transportation companies of all sizes to optimize fleet health, reduce downtime, and improve performance. For more information, visit www.KoonerFMS.com.

