Governor Abbott Appoints Five To One-Call Board Of Texas

TEXAS, February 10 - February 10, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Tina Polin and reappointed Joe Canales, Roberto De Leon, and Derek Delgado to the One-Call Board of Texas for terms set to expire on August 31, 2028. Additionally, the Governor appointed Andrew Keefer to the board for a term set to expire on August 31, 2027. The Board has authority over “Call Before You Dig” systems that notify the underground facility operators for excavation plans so pipelines and utility lines can be marked to prevent accidents.

Tina Polin of San Antonio is the charitable donor advisor at the Oblate School of Theology. She is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. Additionally, she is a Title 1 Committee Member for Valor Charter School. Polin received a Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies from The University of Texas (UT) at Austin.

Joe Canales of Frisco is senior director of construction at Spectrum. He previously served on the Time Warner Cable Diversity Council and is an active member of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers. Canales is a veteran of the United States Army Reserve, retiring after 22 years of service.

Roberto De Leon of Corpus Christi is the director of region distribution operations for AEP Texas. De Leon received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi and completed the AEP/Ohio State University Leadership Program. He is also a graduate of Leadership Corpus Christi.

Derek Delgado of Lubbock is the public information officer for Lubbock Fire Rescue. He previously served as a firefighter for the Pasadena Fire Department. He is the public affairs chair for Texas South Plains Honor Flight. Delgado earned a Bachelor of Science from The University of Houston — Clear Lake, where he was appointed student regent, and a Master of Business Administration from Louisiana State University ­— Shreveport.

Andrew Elijah Keefer of Austin is the regulatory affairs administrator for Denton Municipal Electric/City of Denton. He is a voting member of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ Retail Markets Subcommittee and the Texas Public Power Association’s Governmental Relations Committee. Additionally, he is a member of the American Public Power Association and the Gulf Coast Power Association. Keefer received a Bachelor of Liberal Arts in Latin American Economics from UT Austin.