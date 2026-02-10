St Johnsbury Barracks / 1st degree aggravated domestic assault
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:26A4001194
TROOPER: Jacob Fox and Nathan Rode
STATION: VSP-Saint Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2/10/2026 0220 hours
LOCATION: Lunenburg, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Russell Silva
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT
VICTIM: (VSP does not release the information of Victims of Domestic Assault)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethlehem, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Saint Johnsbury Barracks were notified of an aggravated assault at an address on W Main St in Lunenburg, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and learned that the victim had been assaulted by a domestic partner. Silva was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Saint Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. Silva was arraigned for the above offense and was ordered held without bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 02/10/2026
COURT: Essex County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Complex
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Sergeant Mark Pohlman
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
