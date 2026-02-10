Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / 1st degree aggravated domestic assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:26A4001194

TROOPER: Jacob Fox and Nathan Rode                   

STATION: VSP-Saint Johnsbury              

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 2/10/2026 0220 hours

LOCATION: Lunenburg, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Russell Silva

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT 

 

VICTIM: (VSP does not release the information of Victims of Domestic Assault)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethlehem, NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Saint Johnsbury Barracks were notified of an aggravated assault at an address on W Main St in Lunenburg, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and learned that the victim had been assaulted by a domestic partner.  Silva was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Saint Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. Silva was arraigned for the above offense and was ordered held without bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 02/10/2026

COURT: Essex County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Complex

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Sergeant Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

