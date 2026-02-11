Capital Q® Business Development Company Exceeds S&P 500 for Third Consecutive Year

Alternative investment fund reports 22.78% total return in 2025, continued dividend growth

It’s always our goal to outperform public markets while maintaining discipline around risk.” — Michael "Q" Quatrini, CEO, Capital Q® Ventures Inc

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital QBusiness Development Company (CAPQ BDC), a boutique alternative investment fund, today announced its 2025 performance results. The fund delivered a 22.78 percent total return for the year, exceeding the S&P 500’s 16.39 percent return.This marks the third consecutive year CAPQ BDC has generated annual returns above 22 percent, and it has outperformed the S&P 500 in each reporting year since the fund’s inception in 2019.“Our results reflect a consistent investment process rather than a single market cycle. Since inception, we’ve focused on structuring capital thoughtfully, supporting portfolio companies operationally, and delivering both growth and income to our investors.” said Michael “Q” Quatrini, chairman and CEO of Capital QIn addition to strong total returns, CAPQ BDC has increased its investor dividend for 11 consecutive quarters, underscoring the fund’s emphasis on generating and increasing ongoing income alongside capital appreciation.CAPQ BDC’s performance is driven by its proprietary Full-Stack Venture Capital Fund™ strategy, which integrates venture capital, private credit, and private equity within a single Business Development Company structure. This multi-asset approach allows the fund to meet portfolio companies where they need financing across the capital stack, deploying venture capital, structured credit, or private equity as appropriate to support growth while managing risk.The strategy is complemented by hands-on operational involvement through Capital QVelocity, the firm’s in-house business accelerator, which provides strategic, operational, and execution support to portfolio companies throughout their lifecycle.Unlike traditional venture capital funds characterized by long and uncertain holding periods, CAPQ BDC’s structure is designed to provide ongoing quarterly distributions, allowing investors to participate in returns throughout the investment period rather than solely at exit.Looking ahead, CAPQ BDC plans to continue selectively growing assets under management in 2026 while maintaining its disciplined, emerging market approach to portfolio construction.For more information about the Capital QBusiness Development Company, visit capitalqventures.com/capq-bdc/ Forward-Looking Statements and Important Disclosure NoticeThis communication may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future events, performance, or operations of CAPQ BDC’s Full Stack Venture Capital Fund (the “Fund”). Investors should not rely on past performance or market information as an indication of future performance.About Capital QCapital QVentures Inc. is a private alternative investment asset manager founded in 2017. Through its affiliated entities, including Capital QManagement LLC, the firm manages differentiated investment strategies focused on long-term value creation, income generation, and disciplined risk management.

