Digital Marketing Expert Brad Wetherall Explains AI-Driven Search in New Book

MEDFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Marketing Expert Brad Wetherall Explains AI-Driven Search and How Businesses Can Maintain Visibility in New BookAs artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes how people find and trust information online, businesses that rely on traditional SEO strategies risk becoming invisible. In his new Amazon No. 1 bestselling book, AI and the Future of Search , digital marketing expert Brad Wetherall explains how AI-driven search is redefining visibility, and what businesses must do to adapt. The book reached No. 1 on Amazon in both the Search Engine Optimization and Artificial Intelligence Expert Systems categories.Designed as a practical guide, the book outlines what businesses need to know in order to adapt to the rapid emergence of AI-powered search engines. Wetherall shares how search goes beyond backlinks and uses AI to evaluate authority through the credibility and public visibility of brand mentions.“Search is no longer just about ranking pages, it’s about training AI to recognize expertise,” said Wetherall. “Having a full understanding of what this shift means for your business is key to long-term visibility.”Wetherall’s current position as the Chief Operating Officer of Esquire Digital and former experience as the Director of Operations at Google come together to make him a trusted advisor on how businesses can utilize digital marketing to build a strong brand presence.AI and the Future of Search is available now through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.About Brad Wetherall and Esquire DigitalBrad Wetherall is a digital marketing strategist and AI search expert with more than a decade of experience advising organizations on how emerging technologies reshape visibility and authority. He previously served as Director of Operations at Google and is currently the Chief Operating Officer of Esquire Digital, a marketing and PR agency built exclusively for law firms. He is also Founder and CEO of The GBP Experts, where he brings his insider knowledge on local search to help businesses maximize visibility.At Esquire Digital, Wetherall works at the intersection of search, AI, and public visibility, helping attorneys build credibility, strengthen their brand presence, and drive measurable growth through content, media, and digital strategy.

