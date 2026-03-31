Heather Pinheiro of Esquire Digital Named 2026 Webby Award Nominee for Legal Website Design

Heather Pinheiro, VP Creative Director at Esquire Digital, named a 2026 Webby Award nominee for legal website design “When Cancer Is Missed” website designed by Heather Pinheiro for Blume Forte Attorneys at Law

Award-Winning VP Creative Director Recognized for “When Cancer Is Missed” Website Supporting Medical Malpractice Awareness

It’s an honor to be recognized by the Webby Awards again and to have this achievement be a fundamental part of my creative journey.” — Heather Pinheiro

MEDFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esquire Digital VP Creative Director Heather Pinheiro Named Webby Award Nominee for Legal Website ProjectHeather Pinheiro, VP Creative Director of Esquire Digital, is among this year’s nominees for the 30th Annual Webby Awards. Out of nearly 13,000 entries, Pinheiro’s work was nominated for the Websites and Mobile Sites, Law category for the “ When Cancer Is Missed ” website.Pinheiro’s website was created on behalf of Blume Forte Attorneys at Law, a New Jersey based plaintiff law firm focused on medical malpractice and personal injury. The website serves as a resource for individuals impacted by cancer misdiagnosis and presents the legal pathways available to pursue justice through a clear, patient-centered digital experience.This nomination adds to Pinheiro’s record of Webby recognized work. She has earned three Webby Awards, including one in 2023 and two in 2025. Her award winning projects include “Power + Voice,” which received a Webby Award, and “End Violence Against Women,” which earned both a Webby Award and a Webby People’s Voice Award. In addition to her wins, her work has garnered Webby nominations for projects developed for Marrone Law and Michele Zavos Law, further demonstrating her consistent excellence in digital storytelling within the legal industry.“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Webby Awards again and to have this achievement be a fundamental part of my creative journey,” said Pinheiro. “This project shows the importance of utilizing creative storytelling through web design to shed light on important issues.”Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.As a nominee, Pinheiro is also eligible to win a Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. The voting window for nominees is open now until April 16th, at vote.webbyawards.com About Heather Pinheiro and Esquire DigitalHeather Pinheiro is an award-winning designer and leading expert on web design and user experience. For over a decade, she has led Esquire Digital’s design and development of exceptional websites for law firms.Heather has earned significant recognition from the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), including three Webby Awards, two for Best Legal Website in 2025 and her first in 2023. In 2024, she received an Anthem Award for her work in Civil & Human Rights. She also earned two Lovie Awards in 2023 for innovation in responsible technology within the legal sector.Heather is on the judging panel for The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) and The Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA). She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a concentration in design from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University, and has attended the Pratt Institute in New York City.Esquire Digital is a full-service marketing and PR agency built exclusively for law firms. From content creation, social media, and video strategy to national media outreach, the agency helps attorneys grow their brand, build credibility, and drive measurable results.

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