Award-Winning Creative Director Heather Pinheiro of Esquire Digital to Speak at Rutgers Alumni Panel

Heather Pinheiro, award-winning Creative Director at Esquire Digital, will speak at Rutgers University’s Mason Gross School of the Arts alumni panel.

Esquire Digital Creative Director Heather Pinheiro will speak at Rutgers Mason Gross, sharing expertise in web design, UX, and creative leadership.

I’m excited to return to my alma mater and share real-world insights with students as they begin navigating their creative careers.” — Heather Pinheiro

MEDFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-Winning Creative Director Heather Pinheiro of Esquire Digital to Speak at Rutgers Mason Gross Alumni PanelEsquire Digital is proud to announce that award-winning Creative Director Heather Pinheiro has been selected as an alumni speaker for Rutgers University’s Mason Gross School of the Arts (MGSA), where she will share her expertise in web design, user experience (UX), and creative leadership with current students and alumni.Pinheiro, who leads design and user experience strategy at Esquire Digital, was invited to speak in recognition of her industry impact and award-winning work, including her contributions to Power + Voice, a digital resource hub dedicated to providing information related to reproductive rights.The alumni panel will feature creative professionals from MGSA’s BFA and MFA programs and aims to connect students with successful graduates, offering insights into how their education can translate into impactful careers in art and design.“I’m excited to return to my alma mater and reconnect with the MGSA community,” said Pinheiro. “My time at Mason Gross helped shape the foundation of my career, and I’m looking forward to sharing real-world insights with students as they begin navigating their own paths in the creative industry.”Pinheiro will participate in the MGSA alumni panel on Tuesday, March 31 at 5:30 p.m. on the Rutgers University campus.About Heather Pinheiro and Esquire DigitalHeather Pinheiro is an award-winning designer and leading expert in web design and user experience (UX). For the past 14 years, she has led Esquire Digital’s design and development of exceptional websites for law firms.Heather has earned significant recognition from the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), including three Webby Awards—two for Best Legal Website in 2025 and her first in 2023. In 2024, she received an Anthem Award for her work in Civil & Human Rights. She also earned two Lovie Awards in 2023 for innovation in responsible technology within the legal sector.Heather is on the judging panel for The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) and The Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA). She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a concentration in design from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University and has attended the Pratt Institute in New York City.Esquire Digital is a full-service marketing and PR agency built exclusively for law firms. From content creation, social media, and video strategy to national media outreach, the agency helps attorneys grow their brand, build credibility, and drive measurable results.

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