Blume Forte Partner Norberto Garcia to Become President of New Jersey State Bar Association

Norberto Garcia, partner at Blume Forte and President-Elect of the New Jersey State Bar Association, who will serve as President for the 2026–2027 term

Blume Forte partner Norberto Garcia will be installed as President of the New Jersey State Bar Association during the 2026 Annual Meeting.

I’m honored to serve as President of the New Jersey State Bar Association in the coming year and build on its mission to support the legal profession across our state” — Norberto Garcia, partner at Blume Forte

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blume Forte is proud to announce that partner Norberto Garcia , current President-Elect of the New Jersey State Bar Association (NJSBA), will be installed as President for the 2026–2027 term during the Association’s Annual Meeting on May 14, 2026.Garcia has been involved with the NJSBA for a number of years, showing ongoing dedication to the organization’s leadership and associated groups. He is a member of the organization’s Diversity Committee and the Civil Trial Bar Section’s executive committee. Formerly, Garcia was a trustee for the NJSBA and was the first Latino president of the New Jersey State Bar Foundation from 2019-2021.“I’m honored to serve as President of the New Jersey State Bar Association in the coming year,” said Garcia. “The NJSBA plays a critical role in supporting the legal profession and strengthening the administration of justice across our state. I look forward to building on that mission by fostering collaboration, advancing professional development, and ensuring our members have the resources they need to effectively serve their clients.”The New Jersey State Bar Association (NJSBA) is one of the largest and most influential legal organizations in New Jersey, consisting of 85 sections and committees and a widespread network of attorneys, judges, and other legal professionals.Garcia will be formally installed during the NJSBA’s Annual Meeting & Convention on Thursday, May 14. A ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. to express thanks to the 2025-26 president Christine Amalfe and officially welcome Garcia as NJSBA’s president.This leadership appointment highlights Garcia’s longstanding commitment to legal excellence, diversity in the profession, and advocacy within the New Jersey legal community.About Blume Forte Attorneys at Law Blume Forte Attorneys at Law is a New Jersey-based firm representing plaintiffs in personal injury, medical malpractice, and product liability cases. With a long history of landmark verdicts and a team of highly skilled trial attorneys, Blume Forte continues to uphold its reputation as one of the state’s premier law firms.

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